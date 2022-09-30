Home Entertainment Kim Ji-won is confirmed to have signed a contract with HighZium Studio! I have become colleagues with Song Joong Ki and Lee Jong Suk, I want to see them work together again~ – KSD Korean Star Network (celebrity)
Entertainment

(Cover image source: Screenshot of [email protected], netflix, MBC “Full House 2: The Counterattack of Short Legs”)

Jin Zhiyuan will not renew her contract with “SALT Entertainment” after it expired in June this year, and a new company has been confirmed recently!

On the 29th, HighZium Studio released its official stance: “I am very happy to be able to cooperate well with the actor Kim Ji-won, who is trusted and loved by the public. The actor Kim Ji-won, who has proven his deep acting skills and colorful charm through many works, will also give support to her in the future. Let’s all look better.”
(Image source: HighZiumStudio)

Since her debut in 2010, Kim Ji-won has produced works of various themes such as “The Heirs”, “Descendants of the Sun”, “The Third-rate Road”, “Asda breaking latest news” and “Love in the Metropolis”. All shape the role of life and become a topic. Especially in the recent TV series “My Exodus Diary”, the young daughter “Lian Meizhen” who wants to be liberated in a colorless life is delicately interpreted, and a role that resonates with the audience is created, and her acting skills have been praised again.
(Source: KBS “Descendants of the Sun” stills)(Source: KBS “Three Streams Road” stills)(Source: JTBC “My Runaway Diary” stills)

Actors of HighZiumStudio include Song Joong Ki, Lee Jong Suk, Yang Qingyuan, Gao Fujie, Qin Shilu, Liu Haijun, Xu Enxiu, Wu Yizhi, Lin Chesu, Zheng Jaeguang, Han Zhiyuan, etc. They have also produced TV series “Start-Up” and “Peacock City”. Kim Ji-won and Song Joong-ki worked together in “Descendants of the Sun” and “Asda breaking latest news“; they also starred in “Full House 2: Short-legged Counterattack” with Lee Jong-suk. I wonder if there is a chance to see them together Stop it~?
(Source: tvN “Asda breaking latest news” stills)(Source: Screenshot of MBC’s “Full House 2: The Counterattack of Short Legs”)

See also  Sanremo, no new proposals in the race: together with the Big the two winners of the Youth 2021

