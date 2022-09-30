Puglia: new cases increase, + 22.6% in seven days

The new Covid-19 infections in Puglia return to increase: in the week from 21 to 27 September there was an increase of 22.6%, according to the weekly monitoring carried out by the Gimbe foundation. On the other hand, the “currently positive cases per 100 thousand inhabitants” decreased to 252. Below the national average the occupancy rate of beds in the medical area, equal to 3.9%, while the occupancy rate is above the national average of the beds in intensive care, equal to 1.5%. The province that recorded, in percentage terms, the most consistent increase in infections is that of Foggia, + 42.4%, while in absolute terms it is in the province of Lecce that more cases of positivity have been detected: 179.

Vaccinations in Italy are on the rise, yesterday 22,914 record doses in September

Vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy are increasing, with daily data that had not been reached for many weeks: this is confirmed by the numbers collected by the Unit for the completion of the vaccination campaign, led by General Tommaso Petroni. Yesterday, 28 September, 22,914 doses were administered, a record figure for the month of September.

Gimbe Report: + 34% infections in one week

In seven days, Covid infections in Italy have grown by 34 percent. According to the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation in the week 21-27 September, compared to the previous one, the new cases have risen from just over 120 thousand to over 160 thousand. Patients with symptoms also increased to a lesser extent – + 4.5% – (158 more, a total of 3,653), while the decline in intensive care continued (-14.7%, 22 fewer for a total of 128) and of the deaths (-8.1%) which were 307 compared to 334 the week before. With the rise in infections, currently positive cases increase by 7.3% (444.389 against 414.067) and by 7.4% in home isolation (440.608 against 410.422).

“After the modest increase recorded last week – declares Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation – we are witnessing a leap in new weekly cases (+ 34%) which from just under 108 thousand come to almost 161 thousand, with a moving average of seven days of almost 23 thousand cases a day. The increase in infections concerns, albeit heterogeneously, all the Regions (from + 5.9% in Sicily to + 50.9% in Veneto) and almost all the Provinces: 101 mark an increase (from +3.3 % of Reggio di Calabria to + 82.6% of breaking latest news) and 6 a decrease (from -0.6% of Agrigento to -21.3% of Enna). The incidence exceeds 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 4 Provinces: Vicenza (589), breaking latest news (574), Trento (531) and Belluno (522). There was also an increase in the number of total tampons (+ 10.1%): from 969,140 in the week of 14-20 September to 1,066,571 in the week of 21-27 September. In particular, rapid swabs increased by 13.3%, while molecular swabs decreased by 1.7 percent.

Cartabellotta: virus will circulate more with masks stop on public transport

“The resumption of viral circulation is well documented both by the increase in the positive rate of tampons, and by the sharp rise in new cases which are already making the first effects felt on hospitalizations in the medical area. Moreover, alongside the resumption of school lessons, the greater attendance of closed places and the high percentage of reinfections, the imminent forfeiture of the obligation to wear a mask on public transport will contribute to a further increase in viral circulation “. Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, highlights the risk that the farewell to masks on vehicles could accelerate the virus race in Italy.