The high prices come out static legislator Balqsiri to protest

The high prices come out static legislator Balqsiri to protest
Electronic Science – Adel Al-Dariush

Collective actors, politicians, human rights activists and a large number of residents of the city of Belkasiri participated in the vigil called for by the Moroccan Social Front on Sunday night, April 08, 2023, in front of the Municipal Palace, to denounce the high prices and social oppression.

The protesters raised slogans denouncing the high prices and calling for an improvement in the economic, social and human rights conditions.

On the other hand, a number of the participants in this stand expressed their dissatisfaction with the exponential rise in prices, and highlighted a number of demands at the local level, on top of which was the implementation of the Al-Qarb Hospital project, as well as the abolition of the sewage pricing, and they also demanded an end to the marginalization of the rural world. Providing decent living conditions and guaranteeing the right to work, in addition to a set of social, environmental and economic demands.

