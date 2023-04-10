There was something like a concrete plan Jesus Piece actually never. The name comes from a religious jewel because they wanted to avoid metal clichés, the sound resulted from articulate and explosive brutality, and ideas about tour and label partners came together rather accidentally. All of a sudden, they are signed to Century Media for the second album, which grants the mix of metalcore, hardcore, beatdown and channeled anger a well-deserved big stage. The album title, on the other hand, fits like a glove: „…So Unknown“.

Angry, disfigured shouts and growls lead in media res as the opening “In Constraints” unwraps the first of ten steamrollers. The core sound has beatdown energy in places, as well as metallic bite and at the same time understands itself in the hardcore tradition – a dissonant, hard-to-grasp hate chunk that can quickly become addictive. Here “Fear Of Failure” follows directly. Another oppressive riff torpedoes all senses at once, while a hoarse, venomous Aaron Heard sinisterly guides the action, sinking it all with growing enthusiasm.

There is a method to this almost constant operating at the limit, as the repeatedly exploding “An Offering To The Night” very impressively proves. Nerve poison is hidden behind the bulwark, the thundering drums live out their destructiveness and prepare for the next major collapse with noticeable bliss. “Silver Lining” rips something out, takes a comparatively epic four minutes and slows down the tempo again and again. The beatdown groove suits Jesus Piece well and unfolds tough, uncomfortable energy. When the guitars stand alone and whimper for salvation in the final minute, it gets on your nerves.

In the omnipresent balancing act between reality and appearance, truly great cinema results. The big unknown continues to play along while the band struggles to keep their composure. It doesn’t take half an hour to be happy when Jesus Piece starts the flail. “…So Unknown” strains the nerves and presents oversized challenges, always worthwhile and rich in insights into madness. Crude core meets catharsis with the crowbar – it’s not supposed to work, but it’s a lot of fun.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 04/14/2023

Available through: Century Media (Sony Music)

