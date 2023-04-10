Luis Felipe and Viviana were happy after taking the tour and seeing the progress

Julian Andres Santa

High-performance divers from Pereira, Luis Felipe Uribe and Viviana Uribe, took a tour to learn about the works that are carried out in the pools of the Olympic Village, in the company of their father, who has been manager of the stage, their mother, his coach César Zaldívar and the Secretary of Sports of Pereira, Gustavo Rivera.

THEY WILL HAVE INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS

Luis Felipe Uribe stated: “For us it is an immense happiness to be able to see that they are going to rebuild, remodel, put the stages in order to be able to compete and it is very gratifying that you happen to see this in places in Europe, among others, to see it here in the facilities not only in the country, but at home, so we are really very happy, we hope it will be of much more help and power to continue building the Olympic dream.

These tours of the remodeling works for National Games will continue to be carried out with more athletes.

THEY WILL HAVE A GYM

In the same way, the sports secretary of Pereira, Gustavo Rivera, made clear the objective they have in improving the aquatic complex. «We took advantage of the fact that Felipe and Viviana Uribe, the South American champions, were in Pereira and now they are leaving for Cali, we were reviewing the stage so that they could see the progress but also listening to their recommendations and the architect listened to them and we will have a new meeting with the engineers because we want to to make the Pereira aquatic complex the best in Colombia and that we have a high-quality stage but also a gym that allows them to better develop their abilities and skills.”