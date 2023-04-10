Home News Uribe brothers visited swimming pool works
News

Uribe brothers visited swimming pool works

by admin
Uribe brothers visited swimming pool works

Luis Felipe and Viviana were happy after taking the tour and seeing the progress

Julian Andres Santa

High-performance divers from Pereira, Luis Felipe Uribe and Viviana Uribe, took a tour to learn about the works that are carried out in the pools of the Olympic Village, in the company of their father, who has been manager of the stage, their mother, his coach César Zaldívar and the Secretary of Sports of Pereira, Gustavo Rivera.

The Uribe brothers, Luis Felipe and Viviana, accompanied on the tour by their parents, coach and the Pereira sports secretary.

THEY WILL HAVE INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS

Luis Felipe Uribe stated: “For us it is an immense happiness to be able to see that they are going to rebuild, remodel, put the stages in order to be able to compete and it is very gratifying that you happen to see this in places in Europe, among others, to see it here in the facilities not only in the country, but at home, so we are really very happy, we hope it will be of much more help and power to continue building the Olympic dream.

These tours of the remodeling works for National Games will continue to be carried out with more athletes.

THEY WILL HAVE A GYM

In the same way, the sports secretary of Pereira, Gustavo Rivera, made clear the objective they have in improving the aquatic complex. «We took advantage of the fact that Felipe and Viviana Uribe, the South American champions, were in Pereira and now they are leaving for Cali, we were reviewing the stage so that they could see the progress but also listening to their recommendations and the architect listened to them and we will have a new meeting with the engineers because we want to to make the Pereira aquatic complex the best in Colombia and that we have a high-quality stage but also a gym that allows them to better develop their abilities and skills.”

See also  [Those things in China]American experts: Beijing Winter Olympics will be of great significance to the world-China Daily

You may also like

Euratex, a fourth quarter “under pressure” for the...

An accident leaves one dead and two injured...

Is an eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz...

Bezzecchi, another winner coming from the VR46 Academy

The high prices come out static legislator Balqsiri...

Star Wars: Ahsoka, Alyson Tabbitha’s cosplay is a...

Jbel El Ayachi Association for cultural, social, economic...

Foods that can cause cavities

Tutor teacher, what tasks, who can do it,...

Is Amazon coming out with generative AI? Confidence...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy