Home News Catholic Church would eliminate godparents at baptisms
News

Catholic Church would eliminate godparents at baptisms

by admin
Catholic Church would eliminate godparents at baptisms

The proposal of the Catholic Church of eliminate the godparents at the christening ceremonyhas generated various reactions in the community.

The sponsorship is already a deeply rooted custom among believers Catholics and many of them see this decision as a mistake.

Criticism has not been long in coming of many catholics.

The decision was announced Through a statement on the Facebook page of Alife-Caiazzo and was made by the Italian Bishop Giacomo Cirulli.

Formalism

According to the publication, the Church states that the decision is made because the role of godparents is being reduced formalism and social custom.

In this sense, the regulations that eliminate the figure of godfather It will be promulgated on March 20.and will enter into force from April 9 when Easter Sunday is commemorated.

The report further indicates thatin the current socio-ecclesial context, the office of godfathers and godmothers has lost, to a great extent, its original value”.

He also explains that “the mission linked to these figures, in effect, consists of accompanying the catechumens who are to be confirmed throughout the entire journey of faith and not only at the time of the celebration of the Sacrament”.

Monsignor Cirulli further explained that This proposal is not something new and controversial, since the presence of this figure was already declared as non-obligatory by the Code of Canon Law.

Comments

See also  Baobab, president Andrea Costa acquitted

You may also like

Bachelor 2023 – who is out? (Episode 2)

The fight for equality continues – breaking latest...

With Safeguard Plans, Meta protects its cultural manifestations...

Beijing Zoo will send veterinarians and breeders to...

Proceedings against HSV professional Jatta finally stopped

Open Startup (OST) continues its three-year chapter in...

The 8M marches in Bogotá in pictures

“Mein Vaterland” von Bedrich Smetana

EPST: Father Doxa college sealed – Capsud.net

They captured a subject with 73 kilos of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy