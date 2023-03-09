“/>

The public prosecutor requested, Wednesday, March 8, the death penalty against the alleged murderers of the former Italian ambassador to the DRC, Luca Atanasio, his Italian bodyguard, Vittorio Lacovaci and his Congolese driver from the PAM, Mustapha Milambo.

He delivered this indictment at the hearing held at the military court of Kinshasa-Gombe garrison, at the military prison of Ndolo, commune of Barumbu.

Of the six defendants tried for this murder, five are appearing and one is on the run and tried in absentia for acts committed in February 2021 in North Kivu.

This 17th public hearing took place without all the defense lawyers, except the president of the collective, claiming the payment of their emoluments.

« The victims were kidnapped, dragged deep into the forest before being shot “argues the body of the law, captain-magistrate Bamusamba Kabamba during his indictment.

Prosecuted for murder, criminal association, illegal possession of weapons and munitions of war, they have been appearing since February 12, 2021.

Regarding the expectations of the civil parties, the Italian Republic and Salvator Atanasio, father of the ex-ambassador, one of his advisers Deo gracias Kashongwe declare that the facts should be judged according to the law. The civil party also expects civil reparation.

On the defense side, lawyer Boniface Balamage claims the innocence of the defendants.

As for the companions in misfortune of the former ambassador, no one is represented at the trial but they remain cited at all the hearings, the next of which is scheduled for Saturday for the defense arguments.