The Delegation of Argentine Israelite Associations (DAIA) released this Wednesday, March 8, a message of conscience addressed to the political leadership, on the occasion of a recent proposal by Federico Sturzeneggerwho -according to the organization- “He trivialized the Shoah by drawing a parallel between the political situation of our country and the Nazi regime”.

DAIA published on Twitter a “call of conscience” for what they interpreted as a trivialization of the Holocaust by the former president of the BCRA.

The post in question refers to “statements” by Sturzenegger to Perfil (although it was actually an opinion piece by the columnist), in which he would have trivialized the Shoah by proposing “a parallelism between the political situation of our country and the Nazi regime “.

“DAIA makes a conscience call to the political leadership”the organization expressed on Twitter.

Twitter / @DAIAArgentina

“In statements to perfilcom,” the publication continues, “the former president of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic, Federico Sturzenegger, trivialized the Shoah by drawing a parallel between the political situation of our country and the Nazi regime.”

“Nazism meant the attempt to eliminate and exterminate a people,” they detailed on social networks.

“National political discussions are absolutely not related to the tragedy that cost the lives of millions of human beings”DAIA objected.

“It is essential that all sectors of our society stop trivializing the Shoah and commit themselves to the fight against anti-Semitism and hate speech,” the publication ends.

Attack on Cristina Kirchner: they ask to bring Sabag Montiel, Uliarte and Carrizo to trial

The axis of contention

In his last column published in this newspaper (Is it possible to close the crack?), the former head of the BCRA stated the following:

“For others, the mere idea of ​​closing the rift would be like having asked England to do the same with Nazi Germany. In other words, a useless path, because Nazi Germany never had the intention of negotiating anything (but, in any case, to buy time while pocketing small, costless victories.) Under this second approach, attempting to close the rift not only leads to inaction, but can also result in attacks from those you are trying to negotiate with (which was what happened to Chamberlain)”.

CA/ED