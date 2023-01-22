Red Net Moment News January 22 News(reporter Wang Yang Zhang Biwen and Li Dan) On January 20, the three-day “high-speed rail to send you home with books” event came to an end at Changsha South Railway Station. A total of more than 5,000 books in various categories such as literature, social sciences, and culture were presented as gifts for returning home. The tourists sent the warmth of their hometown.

event site.

“When I returned to Changsha from Shenzhen, I felt very cordial when I saw the books written by people in my hometown. The Spring Festival holiday is long, so I plan to take a book home to read.” Ms. Huang, who just got off the high-speed rail, said.

event site.

Mr. Wu returned to Zhejiang from Chenzhou to celebrate the New Year, and transited in Changsha. He told reporters, “I think this activity of giving books is very good. Sitting on the high-speed rail is nothing to do. It is a good choice to choose a book to read.”

At the event site, citizens and tourists choose their favorite books.

The event is“Xiangshu Literary Fragrance – Reading Good Books During the New Year” National Reading Series ActivitiesOne of the series. Guided by the Hunan National Reading Activity Office, it is co-hosted by Hunan Publishers Association, Hunan Daily Culture, Tourism and Sports Channel, Hunan Red Net New Media Group, and Hunan Xinhua Bookstore Group.