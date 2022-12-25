[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 24, 2022]The CCP’s internal reference data was exposed. In just 20 days in the mainland, a total of 248 million people were infected. Among them, a large number of privileged members of the CCP died, and the hot search list turned into an obituary list. Experts interpreted the secrets.

Video voice: “This is the People’s Hospital at two o’clock in the middle of the night.”

Chinese media reported that Lu Qiang and Zhang Youshang, academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Li Wenhua, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and Long Yuqiu, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and Wang Tongsan, former director of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, passed away on the 22nd due to ineffective treatment.

The Weibo account “National Policy Think Tank” sighed, saying that watching the news for the past two days has mixed feelings in my heart. On the 22nd Baidu “hot search list”, obituaries accounted for 5 of the 30 items! The hot search list has changed to the “obituary list”.

According to public information, many retired senior CCP officials have died of illness recently, and China expert Heng He revealed the secret.

He bluntly said that due to the extremely developed illegal live organ harvesting industry in mainland China, senior CCP officials mostly rely on organ transplants to continue their lives, but they cannot withstand the toss of the virus.

Yokogawa, an expert on China issues: “Because a lot of deaths of the elderly are due to organ failure, then they can replace the old ones with fresh ones, and replace them with young people’s organs, so that they can prolong their (life), but this kind, in fact, is not sustainable. It’s a toss. So if you look at the virus, it won’t recognize it, so when it comes to the virus, they won’t be able to do it.”

An official from Beijing’s political and legal system revealed to Radio Free Asia that during the 20th National Congress in October, major hospitals in Beijing were already seriously infected, but they were strictly sealed off by the authorities.

Yokogawa said that many senior officials of the CCP live in hospitals for a long time, just like a nursing home, enjoying privileges. After the infection broke out, the authorities were afraid of causing social fluctuations, so these people were not allowed to leave or enter the hospital, but it became the direct cause of the infection of these high-ranking officials.

Yokogawa: “Because Beijing was the first to break out in the hospital this time, these privileged people are more likely to be infected, and because they are old, they have no resistance. But in other words, This is tantamount to punishment for those who enjoy privileges, who gave you these privileges? This means that there is justice in the dark. If you do too many bad things, you will get retribution.”

However, except for retired senior officials, the situation of the infection and death of current senior CCP officials is strictly controlled by the authorities, and the outside world does not know. Netizens ridiculed that whether a current senior official is infected or not depends on guessing.

However, at the China Economic and Economic Conference held on the 15th and 16th, a large number of officials were absent without reason, which has aroused many doubts about whether they are infected with the epidemic.

A large area of ​​Shenzhen was infected. In a department of a certain hospital, the medical staff were all sick, and a female nurse lay on the table crying.

Video voice: “It’s really not easy to see the doctors in this hospital. They infuse water and give people needles.”

A few days ago, the CCP’s internal reference data revealed the real infection data in the mainland. It shows that in just 20 days from December 1 to 20, the cumulative number of infections in the mainland has reached 248 million, accounting for 17.56% of the total population.

Afterwards, Bloomberg verified the news with those who participated in the meeting and confirmed the fact that tens of millions of people in the mainland were infected every day.

Dr. Ding Liang, co-founder of the World Health Network, believes that the goal of the CCP’s current control of the epidemic is to “infect all those who can be infected, and let all those who should die die, and to be infected as soon as possible, die as soon as possible, reach the peak as soon as possible, and resume production as soon as possible. “.

Previously, the screenshots revealed by insiders in the CCP system showed that the municipal government of Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province was criticized by the Jiangsu Provincial Government for being “too slow to catch the sun” and to strive to catch up with “most people infected once” in March next year, and the economy “can run normally.” “.

Yokogawa said bluntly, “This is an inhumane way of treating people as human beings.”

NTDTV reporter Han Fei and special correspondent Luo Ya interviewed and reported

