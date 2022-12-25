Home Sports Rashford, from ghost to star: the rebirth of the United striker
Rashford, from ghost to star: the rebirth of the United striker

At the beginning of the season he seemed lost, then three goals in the World Cup, a return to Manchester and an incredible desire: the story of a star who is recovering his talent. And with a contractual future to be deciphered

That magnificent goal is worth much more than the 2-0 win against Burnley and qualification for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. It is as good as his three goals in the World Cup with England, it is worth as much as a confirmation: Marcus Rashford is back. As a talent, as a striker with the desire (and potential) to rock the world. The one that Manchester United would like to lock down but for now is content to have under contract until June 2024 instead of 2023.

