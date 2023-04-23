The House: Evil Awakens Gets Stephen King’s Approval: ‘Macabre and Full of Blood’

The House – The awakening of evil, the fifth chapter of the saga created by Sam Raimi, has obtained the approval of an exceptional fan, Stephen King, conquered by the gore aspect of the project.

The house – The awakening of evil – in Italian theaters from April 21st – debuted in 2nd place in the box office and immediately conquered the public, who have been waiting for about ten years for a new chapter in the horror saga created by Sam Raimi in the 80s. Obviously, overseas viewers also appreciated the feature film, among which a exceptional fansthe King of Thrills Stephen King. With a recent post su Twitterthe famous writer has in fact revealed to his followers what do you think of The House: Evil Awakensfailing to hide his enthusiasm.

Home: Evil Awakens gets Stephen King’s approval

The house – The awakening of evil got a 96% positive review on Rotten Tomatoes, bringing back the prolific saga that began in the 80s. The feature film – definable as a female reboot but also as a sequel to the entire quadrilogy – has conqueredas mentioned, too Stephen Kingwho especially praised the splatter aspect:

What do you think of The House – The awakening of evil (Evil Dead Rise)? It’s macabre, it’s bloody, and there’s even an elevator that spews blood. Not to mention the chainsaw.

Director Lee Croninmoreover, had anticipated the use of ben 6500 liters of fake blood for the realization of the project, a new chapter in a horror comedy saga that has never been afraid to play with genres and get its hands dirty – literally. The protagonists of this reboot are two sisters, Beth ed Ellie – played by Lilly Sullivan and Alyssa Shuterland – forced into a primal fight against a horde of demons following the discovery of a mysterious book. The house – The awakening of evil is, as mentioned, the fifth chapter of the saga, after Home (1981), the house 2 (1987), The Army of Darkness (1992) and the reboot Homefrom 2013. Conceived and directed by Sam Raimi in his first three feature films – starring pop icon Ash Williams, to whom he lends body and voice Bruce Campbell – the saga then passed into the hands of Fede Alvarez – director of the 2013 reboot – and of Lee Cronin – behind the camera of the 2023 version. As for Stephen Kingthe author is currently working on a new novel, Hollycentered on the character of Holly Gibney, already among the protagonists of Mr. Mercedes. Looking forward to find out if The house – The awakening of evil will pave the way for new chapters of a franchise capable of always remaining current, while playing with the nostalgia effect, all that remains is to go to the cinema.