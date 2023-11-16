The Humanitarian Parole Program: A Boon for Cuban Immigrants Entering the United States

The United States humanitarian parole program has proven to be beneficial for a significant number of Cubans, as statistics provided by the Department of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) show that 5,190 compatriots received this protection in October. This number represents a slight increase compared to the previous month, where 5,053 beneficiaries were registered.

From January to October of this year, more than 57,000 Cubans have been approved to enter the United States under this program. Of this figure, 55,568 have already made the trip, while the rest are expected to follow in their footsteps in the near future.

Haitians continue to be the main beneficiaries of parole, with 11,252 benefiting last month. 4,542 Nicaraguans and 3,929 Venezuelans were accepted during the same period. A total of 269,744 migrants from these four nations have obtained this temporary permit to begin the residency process in the United States.

The CBP One mobile application, implemented by the Joe Biden Government in January, has allowed nearly 324,000 migrants to schedule appointments to appear at US ports of entry. The predominant nationalities in these appointments are Venezuelan, Mexican and Haitian.

In September, 15,677 Cubans entered through CBP One, while in October the number rose to 18,083, demonstrating the continued interest and demand for this program.

Each individual entering the United States under this program is examined and authorized to travel, with specific numbers of arrivals and parole grants for each nationality, as highlighted by journalist Mario J. Pentón.

Cubans who enter through this program receive the I-94 document, which acts as parole and allows them to adjust their status to one year and one day. By applying to the Cuban Adjustment Law, they have the possibility of obtaining a permanent residence card, in addition to being able to request a work permit upon arrival in the country.

The successful implementation of this program continues to generate stories of family reunification and opportunities for those seeking a new beginning in America.

