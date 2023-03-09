The Hunan delegation held the fourth plenary meeting

Huasheng Online, Beijing, March 9th (all-media reporter Deng Jingjing and Sun Minjian) On the afternoon of the 9th, the Hunan delegation attending the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress held the fourth plenary meeting at the station to review the draft decision on the institutional reform plan of the State Council; Considering the candidates for the chairman of the People’s Republic of China, the candidates for the chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People’s Republic of China, the candidates for the chairman, vice-chairman, and secretary-general of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, and the candidates for the vice-chairman of the People’s Republic of China. He Wei participated in the deliberation.

The head of the delegation Zhang Qingwei participated in the deliberation, the deputy head of the delegation Mao Weiming presided over the meeting, the deputy heads of the delegation Wang Shuangquan, Li Dianxun, Wu Lan, and Du Jiahao, Xu Dazhe, Hu Xusheng, Liu Lianyu, Yang Weigang, Jiang Difei, Zhou Haibing, Zhu Yu, Ye Xiaoying, Li Jiancheng, etc. Participate in the deliberations.

Representative He Wei said that the State Council’s institutional reform plan implements Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee, and strengthens the optimization and adjustment of institutional responsibilities in key areas such as science and technology, finance, and rural revitalization , strengthen the party’s centralized and unified leadership in key areas, straighten out the management system, improve the overall governance capabilities of the field, and ensure that key tasks in the field are strengthened. Improve the modernization level of national governance, accelerate the construction of a law-based government, and more effectively serve the central task of the party on the new journey.

Representative Mao Weiming said that the institutional reform plan of the State Council thoroughly implements Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, and the deployment of the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Party. It meets the needs of Chinese-style modernization, the expectations of the people, and the times. call. We must firmly grasp the guiding ideology, basic principles and overall requirements of institutional reform, and steadily advance institutional reform in our province in accordance with unified deployment and comparison of time nodes. At the same time, give play to the driving role of institutional reforms, continue to deepen reforms in areas such as finance and taxation, finance, state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises, and stimulate the province’s high-quality development momentum and vitality.

Representative Wang Shuangquan said that the institutional reform plan of the State Council is a concrete measure to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is to meet the actual needs of building a new development pattern and promoting high-quality development. I fully agree with it. In the next step, we will conscientiously implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee, based on our functions and responsibilities, play a good role in supervising and ensuring implementation and promoting perfect development, so as to ensure that reform tasks are implemented in Hunan in a timely manner.

Representative Li Dianxun said that the institutional reform plan of the State Council focuses on promoting high-quality economic development, promoting efficient social governance, and creating a high-quality life for the people. The forward-looking thinking and historical responsibility of the Party Central Committee at the core will surely further enhance the modernization level of national governance.

During the deliberation, representatives such as Chen Jing, Chen Huiqing, Zhu Jian, Liu Wenjie, Xiao Beigeng, Hu Jianwen, Li Jianyu and others put forward opinions and suggestions on improving the coordination and linkage mechanism, cultivating financial management talents, and revising and improving relevant laws and regulations.