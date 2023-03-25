During their protests in Büsum, around 1,000 farmers demanded clarity from the state agricultural ministers when it came to converting animal husbandry. But the only thing the state ministers could agree on was a special AMK after Easter. The exact date has not yet been set. The reason was that Federal Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir (Greens) wants to present a new package of proposals for animal husbandry, especially pigs, in the coming week. Apparently he still has to wait for the green light in the coalition committee, which will meet this Sunday (March 26).

As has been heard, the proposals of the Borchert Commission are to be “largely” included in the package. “If that’s the case, an agreement will be found quickly,” said Till Backhaus (SPD), Minister of Agriculture in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. He hopes, however, that “no rotten egg will be laid in the nest”. Federal Minister of Agriculture Özdemir merely indicated that he had included many suggestions from the federal states and associations in the proposal paper.