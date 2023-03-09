Attention car owners!Domestic Tesla began to abandon millimeter wave radar and adopt pure vision solution

A few days ago, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology‘s 369th batch of “Road Motor Vehicle Manufacturers and Products Announcement” changed and expanded the information announced, and Tesla’s China-made Model Y model underwent information change filing.

It is reported that the new version of the model began to abandon the millimeter wave radar,Changed to “no radar”, the same as the overseas version of the Model Y model, using the “pure vision” solution.

As for the reason for canceling the millimeter-wave radar, Musk has said bluntly before that radar perception does have advantages in special weather, but generally speaking, it is useless in most driving scenarios, and it will also cause data processing due to increased redundancy. .

In fact, judging from the overseas versions of Tesla models, whether they use millimeter-wave radar or pure vision solutions, the overall difference in the use of related Tesla models is not much, and their capabilities such as automatic driving do not seem to be significant. will be greatly affected by this.

However, because of the pure visual solution, there may be “ghost brakes” when the relevant vehicles are driving.

Refers to when the driver turns on Tesla Autopilot or uses automatic assisted driving functions such as FSD, when there are obviously no obstacles in front of the vehicle or will not collide with the vehicle in front,Tesla cars perform “weird braking that is unnecessary in the eyes of humans.”

In order to solve the “ghost brake” failure phenomenon, Tesla once withdrew the released FSD software version and announced an improved algorithm. But to this day, the problem of Tesla’s ghost brakes still exists, and further improvement and optimization are needed.