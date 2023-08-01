The hut festival is back in Obereggen, Paradise of the Dolomites – News

The hut festival is back in the Paradise of the Dolomites. Sunday 6 August will be the day of one of the most eagerly awaited good food events in Obereggen (just 20 minutes from Bolzano) in the shadow of the Latemar Dolomite massif, which gave its name to the magical Latemarium summer naturalistic world. To reach the huts, the participants can use the Ochsenweide cable car at the valley station of Obereggen, open free of charge for the occasion from 8.30 to 19. The Ochsenweide will lead to high altitudes from where the excursions on foot, by bicycle or e-bikes. The event will take place among the alpine pastures of the Val d’Ega, along the Latemar.Alp path along the road closed to traffic. On the Latemar.Alp path, children between 6 and 14 years of age can enjoy the interactive audio-games on the stories of the Dolomites, the Vaia storm, the legends of hunters and poachers. The Festa delle Baite will revive the ancient tradition of the Dolomite huts. Visitors will be welcomed in the Ortner, Gerber, Tholer barns and in the Epircher Laner, Weigler, Mayrl, Ganischger, Zichg Alm refuges and in the Mountain Lounge Platzl at the valley station of the Oberholz chairlift and in the Oberholz refuge of the same name, an architectural pearl known throughout the world at 2096 meters, upstream of the chairlift. Along the excursion, from malga to malga, specialties of the Val d’Ega will tickle the palate of the visitors. In special areas it will be possible to taste typical dishes of South Tyrolean cuisine, freshly prepared by the local associations of the Ega Sport Club, the Ega volunteer fire brigade, the young farmers association, the South Tyrolean Catholic Families association section of Ega, of the Bandin de Tiezèr of Tesero-Pampeago. An unmissable feast to taste Strauben with cranberry jam, speck dumplings with goulash, pork ribs, farmer’s burgers, game, schnitzel, white sausage with pretzel and much more. All enlivened by sweet music in the background while the children can unleash all their enthusiasm. Holy Mass will be celebrated outdoors on the lawn of the Tholer-Schupf barn at 11.



