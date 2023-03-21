The Police arrived at the Ecuavisa facilities in the morning.

The organization called on state authorities to investigate this attack on press freedom. The shipments would have been from Quinsaloma, Los Ríos, according to Interior.

The Inter-American Press Association (SIP) condemned the attacks with explosives against journalists, in Quito and Guayaquil. In addition, he asked the authorities to “guarantee the safety of media workers, in addition to expeditiously and thoroughly investigating this attack on press freedom.”

At least three journalists from the channels TC Television, Teleamazonas and Ecuavisa received last week envelopes with explosives hidden in USB sticks. Another medium that received these explosives was the radio Democracy-Exa.

One of these, sent to the reporter Lenin Artieda, de Ecuavisa, broke out today, when he inserted the device into a computer in his office. No injuries were reported. Journalists Mauricio Ayora, from TC Televisión in Guayaquil, and Milton Pérez from Teleamazonas in Quito, they received similar envelopes.

The Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, assured that five shipments would have been made from the town of Quinsaloma, in Los Ríos. The Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation, for all cases, for the crime of terrorism.

The envelope contained threats against Artieda, according to local media. So far, no group or person has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The president of the IAPA, Michael Greenspon, and the president of the Committee on Freedom of the Press and Information, Carlos Jornet, They condemned the attacks. Greenspon and Jornet assured that the organization will be maintained «attentive to the development of this serious situation that leaves journalists in a state of shock and to communication companies». (DLH)