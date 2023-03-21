Home News The IAPA condemns the attacks against journalists in Quito and Guayaquil – Diario La Hora
News

The IAPA condemns the attacks against journalists in Quito and Guayaquil – Diario La Hora

by admin
The IAPA condemns the attacks against journalists in Quito and Guayaquil – Diario La Hora

The Police arrived at the Ecuavisa facilities in the morning.

The organization called on state authorities to investigate this attack on press freedom. The shipments would have been from Quinsaloma, Los Ríos, according to Interior.

The Inter-American Press Association (SIP) condemned the attacks with explosives against journalists, in Quito and Guayaquil. In addition, he asked the authorities to “guarantee the safety of media workers, in addition to expeditiously and thoroughly investigating this attack on press freedom.”

At least three journalists from the channels TC Television, Teleamazonas and Ecuavisa received last week envelopes with explosives hidden in USB sticks. Another medium that received these explosives was the radio Democracy-Exa.

One of these, sent to the reporter Lenin Artieda, de Ecuavisa, broke out today, when he inserted the device into a computer in his office. No injuries were reported. Journalists Mauricio Ayora, from TC Televisión in Guayaquil, and Milton Pérez from Teleamazonas in Quito, they received similar envelopes.

The Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, assured that five shipments would have been made from the town of Quinsaloma, in Los Ríos. The Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation, for all cases, for the crime of terrorism.

The envelope contained threats against Artieda, according to local media. So far, no group or person has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The president of the IAPA, Michael Greenspon, and the president of the Committee on Freedom of the Press and Information, Carlos Jornet, They condemned the attacks. Greenspon and Jornet assured that the organization will be maintained «attentive to the development of this serious situation that leaves journalists in a state of shock and to communication companies». (DLH)

See also  Rome, the lottery of the first round also decisive for the second round

You may also like

“Women in Data Science” again at Chemnitz University...

Subjects accused of assaulting carriers face justice

Medellin roundabouts are outdated

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class...

Curfew declared in Miami Beach after two shootings

They investigate the crime of a subject in...

Venezuela relies on Russian and Middle Eastern partners...

Deportivo Cuenca is measured against Cumbayá –

See the MIO routes that will have modifications

The UKT wants to become more sustainable

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy