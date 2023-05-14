The IFTS of the Italian Air Force is an international center of excellence for advanced flight training

This morning the Undersecretary of State for Defense attended the presentation ceremony of the Campus at theInternational Flight Training School of Decimomannus (CA).

“IFTS is a meeting point” the undersecretary said in his speech “between two Italian excellences that of our Air Force and that of Defense Companies as, in this important reality, Leonardo is the protagonist of this realization”.

Perego then continued “This structure, this Campus, in this wonderful land, Sardinia, will become a pole of international excellence for advanced flight training through the use of a modern training system that is currently more advanced than that present in other Western countries”.

“Moreover, around 80 student pilots a year will find hospitality in Sardinia, of which around 60 pilots with their respective families from foreign countries” concluded the undersecretary, then thanking the Air Force, Leonardo and the Autonomous Region of Sardinia which hosts this important school and will ensure its efficiency through its local businesses.

Thanks to this initiative, stable direct and indirect employment will be created, in the medium-long term, in the order of 250 units with the opportunity to start training courses for graduates of regional technical institutes, interested in training as technical personnel for the management of base operations.

L’International Flight Training School it will represent a showcase for national products and for the Region of Sardinia.

The project is inspired by respect for environmental compatibility and makes extensive use of simulation activities by exploiting the innovative characteristics of the Leonardo T346A aircraft, with very limited use of the airspace of the polygons, without the use of real armament, and in any case always in compliance with the provisions of law in force.