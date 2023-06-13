Yesterday, June 10, the III International Sport Fishing Tournament in Bahía Solano ended and the closing and award ceremony was held, an event where ten boats with 30 participants participated, including two women.

The tournament took place between June 8 and 11 and five categories were awarded: Best Marlin, Best Sail, Best Dorado, Best Wahoo, and Best Tuna. There was an international judge who explained the points of the regulation and resolved doubts of the participants.

Each vessel left for its respective task starting at 6:00 am and had to be at the Esso pier in Ciudad Mutis at the latest at 5:00 pm. The participants showed the evidence to the judge of the catches and releases of fish each day to receive the score.

This could be the last sport fishing tournament in Colombia and in Bahía Solano, due to the entry into force next July of the ruling of the Constitutional Court that prohibits sport fishing in Colombia.

“We hope that this sport continues to be valid so that it continues to contribute to the economy and growth of Bahía Solano. It is a responsible and environmentally friendly practice”, said the participants.