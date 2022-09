Successful edition, number 49, for the Pordenone pedal, under a beautiful sun and with about 5 thousand estimated participants. The serpentine winded from Pordenone to Porcia, Brugnera, Sacile, returning via Fontanafredda to Pordenone. Then the traditional collective pasta at Parco Galvani and the awards ceremony of the categories that took part in the event. Satisfaction for the president Luigi Tomadini and the staff who contributed to the success of the event.