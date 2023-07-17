Title: Government Incompetence Plagues Dominican Republic: High-Cost Drug Program Unsustainable, Neglectful Bridge Maintenance, and Ongoing Water and Power Crisis

Subtitle: Lack of Planning and Execution Results in National Crisis

Dominican Republic – The recent events in the Dominican Republic have once again put a spotlight on the government’s inability to effectively manage public policies, resulting in various crises ranging from a failing high-cost drug program to neglectful infrastructure maintenance and an ongoing water and power crisis.

The latest controversy emerged when the purchasing and contracting director made the unfortunate statement that the high-cost drug program was unsustainable. The program, which costs 8 billion pesos annually and is meant to be covered by health risk administrators (ARS), faced backlash from multiple sectors due to its importance in providing medication to patients with chronic or catastrophic diseases. The protests were so intense that even the Minister of Health had to step in and clarify that the program should be expanded rather than eliminated.

This public discrepancy between officials of the government only highlights one of their main weaknesses – a lack of planning, coordination, and execution of public policies. In numerous instances, the government has been quick to backtrack its decisions due to adverse reactions from the public. Examples include the controversial bill on migrant trafficking, the creation of a trust for the Punta Catalina thermoelectric plant, the tax reform plan, the 2021 budget bill, and the fight against cybercrime.

Another disturbing case of government negligence came to light when a tragic accident claimed the life of a 23-year-old man and injured three other young tourists. The accident occurred when the vehicle they were in fell off the Crab Bridge into the Camú River in Puerto Plata. It was revealed that a viral video from April 2022 had already shown the deteriorating state of the bridge, prompting a government evaluation. However, despite the high-risk recommendation and promises of restoration by October 2022, no work had commenced. The tragedy has left the community questioning the government’s commitment to public safety.

Additionally, the residents of the Dominican Republic have been suffering from persistent blackouts and a water crisis. Blackouts, lasting up to 7-8 hours at a stretch, have plagued various regions, including Cibao, the southern and eastern provinces, and Greater Santo Domingo. Communities such as Santa Rosa, Los Cocos, Los Mina, Katanga, and Vietnam have expressed their discontent, citing a decline in service compared to the past. Authorities have justified power outages with claims of maintenance and technical works, but their explanation that the present blackouts are due to heat has been met with skepticism.

Simultaneously, the country is experiencing a scarcity of drinking water in Pedro Brand, Los Alcarrizos, Santo Domingo Este, Los Girasoles, Pantoja, 24 de Abril, and surrounding areas. Despite an increase in water production to around 373 million gallons per day, the shortage persists. While the dry period may have initially affected water generation, recent abundant rains have exposed the authorities’ failure to fix leaks caused by broken pipes and other faults.

These crises have left Dominican residents feeling terrified, desperate, and crying out for basic necessities such as water and electricity. It is evident that the government is overwhelmed and has demonstrated manifest incompetence in handling these pressing issues, leaving the country adrift.

As the populace waits for solutions, it is crucial for the government to take immediate action, operate with transparency, and effectively execute public policies that prioritize the well-being of the Dominican people. Failure to do so will only perpetuate the hardships faced by the nation.

