Hespress from Rabat

A Moroccan source familiar with what Canadian media revealed, at the end of this week, commented on “the interception of luxury cars stolen from Canada in a Moroccan port during the process of transporting them by sea to Dubai, UAE.”

The same source said, in a statement to the electronic newspaper Hespress, that the matter concerned what happened in the port of Tangier Med, and that only two cars intervened, while the rest continued the road towards the port of Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates.

Canadian media outlets reported that the investigation is still ongoing in this case, to ensure that the operation is linked to a criminal network specializing in car theft that was dismantled a few days ago.

The Canadian police confirmed, in a press release, that luxury cars are stolen by technically reprogramming them by members of these gangs. This allows them to be operated using new keys, which are then transported from the Port of Montreal abroad.