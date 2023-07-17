Two Members of Criminal Gang Killed in Confrontation with Police

Title: Two Alleged Criminal Gang Members Killed in Confrontation with Police in Santo Domingo

Subtitle: Leaders of notorious “Los Rabia” gang lose their lives in an exchange of gunfire

In a dramatic turn of events, two men identified as members of the criminal gang “Los Rabia” were killed on Saturday during a police operation in the Manouayabo sector of the Santo Domingo Oeste municipality.

The deceased individuals have been identified as 20-year-old Heriberto Belliard Aybar, also known as Pichón, and 21-year-old Yaheli Morrobel, known as Yael, both residents of the Enriquillo de Herrera sector.

The National Police reports that the two men were wanted for the commission of at least five homicides and were also accused of injuring two individuals during separate assaults.

According to authorities from the Central Investigation Directorate (Dicrim) in Santo Domingo Oeste, the incident unfolded after receiving information about the possible whereabouts of the suspects.

Officers promptly moved to Calle Sur 36, in the Hato Nuevo de Manoguayabo sector, where the alleged gang members reportedly opened fire on the police, prompting an exchange of gunfire.

In an attempt to escape, the assailants were met with armed resistance from the police, resulting in their eventual demise.

Both individuals were immediately transported to a nearby medical facility but succumbed to their injuries while receiving medical attention.

Upon searching the scene, law enforcement officials discovered that Heriberto was in possession of a Glock 19 pistol with a 30-round magazine, containing 12 rounds. Meanwhile, Yaheli had a Smith & Weson revolver, with two capsules and two casings. It was later revealed that the revolver had been stolen from a citizen during an assault.

Both Heriberto and Yaheli had outstanding arrest warrants for their involvement in various criminal activities, making them wanted individuals by law enforcement authorities.

This police operation marks a significant achievement in the fight against organized crime and serves as a stern warning to other criminal elements in the area. The National Police expressed their determination to continue the battle against crime and ensure the safety and security of the community.

Authorities urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help maintain a peaceful and secure environment.

