The internationalization of the El Alcaraván Airport in Yopal is approved in the first debate – news

Senator Alirio Barrera pointed out that Casanare and Orinoquia are one step closer to this great objective of commercial and tourist development.

“The opening of an Aerocivil headquarters in Casanare was requested, which allows the declaration of an “alternate airport” to the El Dorado airport,” said Senator Barrera, who added that the infrastructure has all the capabilities to concentrate the air operations of the neighboring apartments.

The El Alcaraván de Yopal airport will have administrative autonomy and operational independence as its own regional, this project does not eliminate the Meta Regional, which is intended to manage the Villavicencio International Airport in accordance with Law 439 of 1998.

Finally, Senator Barrera, author of the project, thanked the presentation presented by Senator Esteban Quintero: “This project of my authorship will bring growth, development and will be the means by which the department of Casanare, the City of Yopal and the Administrative and Planning Region of the Llanos.”

It was learned that the senators of the sixth commission supported the initiative, which will continue its course in the Senate and House.

Source: Senator Communications, Alirio Barrera

