LBA Finals 2023, Game #3 | The report cards of Olimpia Milano

by admin
Tonut 5.5 – He defends discreetly on Teodosic when he’s on the pitch, he’s not a factor in attack.

Melli 6 – He fights under the scoreboards and in defense, even if he makes some mistakes.

Baron 6.5 – It’s practically Milan’s attack in the first half, then he too shuts down.

Napier 4 – He suffers from pressure from Hackett, turnovers and errors. Worst match since wearing the Olimpia shirt.

Ricci 6 – Good entrance, triple and dirty ball. He fights.

Biligha St. On the field for the last two minutes, after the match.

Hall 5 – Those two triples to try and keep Milan in the game in the third quarter are the only flash of a very difficult evening.

Baldasso 6 – He’s also on the pitch when the game is over, but he still stands out for a couple of triples.

Shields 5 – Very bad day. He suffered problems with fouls, then argued with the basket (3/12) and also missed the open triple, with which he could have reopened the game, 3′ from the end.

Hines 4.5 – A couple of rebounds, in a difficult day for him too.

Datome 4 – He also argues with the basket, in a disastrous evening shooting for Milan.

Voigtmann 4– He never sees the basket, but he fights on the rebound and is the best assist man of the red and white, with 6 winning balls for his teammates. Behind a little he suffers.

Coach Messina 5 – Unlike game 2, Olimpia paid for Napier’s bad day. So the attack often stalls, trying too many one-on-ones or forced shots. And scoring 60 points makes it impossible to win.

