In a surprising turn of events, the official Weibo of the Israeli Embassy publicly questioned the Chinese Communist Party’s alleged support of terrorism after the CCP made statements on the issue of counter-terrorism. This public accusation has sparked a heated exchange between the two parties, shedding light on the controversy surrounding the recent actions of the Chinese government in relation to Hamas and Israel.

The Israeli Embassy’s official account shared a screenshot of a tweet from the official Twitter account of the Spokesperson’s Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, quoting the spokesperson’s statement on terrorism. The Israeli Embassy used Mao Ning’s remarks to counterattack, criticizing the CCP for remaining silent on Hamas’ brutal terrorist attacks against Israel in October 2023.

Hamas, recognized as a terrorist organization, carried out a series of attacks against Israel, resulting in the deaths of over a thousand civilians and the abduction of hundreds more. Witnesses and images released by Israel depict the gruesome violence inflicted by Hamas terrorists, including beheadings, shootings, burnings, and other heinous acts. Many Chinese workers in Israel were also killed in these attacks, yet the CCP refrained from condemning Hamas and only vaguely referenced the “Palestinian-Israeli conflict” in relation to the deaths.

The Israeli Embassy’s Weibo post accusing the CCP garnered significant attention, receiving over 20,000 likes, 1,000 retweets, and 3,000 comments. Despite this, the post was not deleted or blocked by Weibo administrators. However, the addition of two “Weibo user supplementary instructions” has raised questions about potential manipulation of public opinion and confrontation by Weibo.

One user leveraged Mao Ning’s statements at a press conference to rebut the Israeli Embassy’s claims, suggesting that the CCP did not remain silent on the issue. However, the CCP has never publicly condemned Hamas, prompting speculation about the government’s stance on supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state and indirectly endorsing Hamas.

Another user referenced a United Nations Security Council vote to refute the Israeli embassy’s accusations. The account used China’s vote in favor of a draft resolution calling for a “humanitarian moratorium” in the Gaza Strip to suggest that the CCP condemns Hamas, despite the draft’s focus on humanitarian concerns and potential implications for Israel’s military operations.

The controversy has shed light on the international perception of the CCP’s role in supporting Hamas, with reports suggesting that many of Hamas’s weapons come from China and that the CCP has aided in the construction of the tunnel network under Gaza. These revelations have raised concerns about the relationship between the CCP and Hamas, with international public opinion pointing to the Chinese government as a potential supporter of Hamas’s activities.

As this exchange continues to unfold, the implications of the CCP’s alleged support for terrorism and its impact on international relations are likely to be closely monitored.

(Reporting by Zhou Guihang/Editor: Xu Gengwen)

