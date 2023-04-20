The Jiangsu Provincial Government Holds the Economic Operation Analysis and Scheduling Meeting for the First Quarter

On the afternoon of April 19th, the Jiangsu Provincial Government held a first-quarter economic operation analysis and scheduling meeting, reviewing and summarizing the economic and social development from January to March this year, analyzing the current economic situation, deploying key tasks for the next stage, and consolidating and expanding the overall improvement in economic operation. , strive to promote high-quality development at the forefront, and achieve a good start for writing a new chapter in the modernization of “strong, rich, beautiful and high” in Jiangsu. Governor Xu Kunlin attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Xu Kunlin pointed out that since the beginning of this year, the whole province has thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and transformed General Secretary Xi Jinping’s ardent entrustment to Jiangsu’s development into a strong driving force for starting a business. , Stable employment, and stable prices. The overall economic operation is characterized by stable production, improved domestic demand, improved quality and efficiency, and a recovery in confidence. It is necessary to further improve the forward-looking, precise, and creative work, firmly grasp the initiative in economic work, contribute more high-quality increments to the development of the country, and better demonstrate Jiangsu’s responsibility of “walking ahead, taking the lead, and making more contributions.”

Xu Kunlin emphasized that the second quarter is a critical period to fully stimulate the new momentum of economic development and lay the foundation for the full realization of the annual economic goals. It is necessary to anchor the primary task of high-quality development, firmly implement the strategy of expanding domestic demand, effectively coordinate supply and demand, consumption and investment, promote the stable stock and expansion of foreign capital, and make greater efforts to release consumption potential, tap the potential of foreign capital, and stimulate private investment Potential to promote the continuous recovery of the economy. We must keep a close eye on key regions, key markets, key industries, and key enterprises, focus on grabbing orders, expanding markets, optimizing structure, increasing stamina, stabilizing the basic market of imports and exports, and playing the role of a major foreign trade province and stable foreign trade force. It is necessary to promote self-reliance and self-improvement in high-level science and technology, strengthen original and leading scientific and technological research, give full play to the role of major scientific and technological platforms, enhance the leading power of industrial innovation, and continuously cultivate and grow new drivers of development. It is necessary to focus on advantageous industries and emerging industries to implement precise policies, build a national advanced manufacturing cluster with high standards, implement the action plan of “smart reform and digital transformation” in depth, and continue to enhance industrial competitiveness. It is necessary to deeply practice the concept that green water and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains, promote the ecological governance of Taihu Lake with higher standards, take more concrete measures to protect the Yangtze River, fight the tough battle of pollution prevention and control with more stringent requirements, promote problem rectification, and continue to improve the ecological environment quality. It is necessary to comprehensively promote rural revitalization, consolidate the foundation of food security, and promote coordinated regional development in the process of actively integrating and promoting the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta. It is necessary to strengthen grassroots governance and people’s livelihood protection, do everything possible to stabilize employment and increase income, do a good job in various people’s livelihood matters, and promote the realization of a higher level of “seven essentials for people’s livelihood”. It is necessary to better coordinate development and safety, carry out special management of fire safety in the construction field, continue to prevent and resolve hidden risks in various fields, and make every effort to maintain the harmony and stability of the overall social situation. All localities and departments must insist on being in the forefront, in the forefront, and in the forefront, so as to carry out thematic education to gather strength, to start with in-depth investigation and research, and to work hard with creative implementation, so as to hand over a copy that satisfies the party and the people. qualified answers.

Members of the leadership team of the provincial government, responsible comrades of relevant provincial departments and units participated in the meeting at the main venue; responsible comrades of each districted city attended the meeting at the sub-venues. Provincial Development and Reform Commission, Department of Industry and Information Technology, Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, Department of Commerce, Xuzhou City, Changzhou City, and Zhenjiang City made speeches. (Wang Tuo)

