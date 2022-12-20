On December 19, the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee held a meeting of leading cadres to convey the spirit of studying and implementing the Central Economic Work Conference. Provincial party secretary Wu Zhenglong presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Xu Kunlin, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference Zhang Yizhen, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee Deng Xiuming attended.

Wu Zhenglong pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Economic Work Conference is a high-level, broad-minded, and profound thought. It is highly ideological, theoretical, strategic, and practical. It is the latest achievement of Xi Jinping’s economic thought and another This classic document points out the direction and provides fundamental guidelines for doing a good job in next year’s economic work and making a good start for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. Premier Li Keqiang made arrangements for economic work next year. Comrade Li Qiang made a concluding speech. We must earnestly study and understand, resolutely implement, and earnestly unify our thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference.

Wu Zhenglong pointed out that it is necessary to deeply understand the major achievements made by the Party Central Committee in leading the economic work in the past year and the great changes in the new era in the past 10 years. Achieve “two safeguards”, unswervingly march forward in the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping, comprehensively promote the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu on the new journey, and better “take up a new mission and write a new chapter.” We must deeply understand the major judgments of the Party Central Committee on the current economic situation, keep in mind the “two overall situations” and keep in mind the “big country”, strengthen strategic confidence, boost confidence in development, and more consciously put Jiangsu’s development in the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country , Comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in the historical process of review and consideration, in the implementation of major national strategies to identify the positioning of Jiangsu, and constantly create a new situation in Jiangsu’s high-quality development.

Wu Zhenglong emphasized that next year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is of great significance to do a good job in economic work. We must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, deeply understand the overall requirements and policy orientation of the Party Central Committee on economic work next year, accurately grasp the “six overall plans”, and adhere to the principle of stability Make progress while maintaining stability, implement the new development concept in a complete, accurate and comprehensive manner, accelerate service construction to build a new development pattern, stabilize expectations, strengthen confidence, focus on stabilizing growth, employment, and prices, and go all out and concentrate on promoting high-quality development. Quality development, better coordination of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, better coordination of development and security, and promoting the effective improvement of quality and reasonable growth of the economy, and a good start for the comprehensive promotion of the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu , better shoulder the great responsibility of “walking ahead, taking the lead, and making more contributions”. It is necessary to deeply understand the major deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee, grasp the major key links, focus on expanding domestic demand, accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system, earnestly implement the “two unwavering”, attract and utilize foreign capital with greater efforts, and effectively prevent and defuse major economic and financial risks. , Gang Ju Mu Zhang do a good job.

Wu Zhenglong emphasized the need to earnestly strengthen the party’s leadership over economic work. All localities, departments and leading cadres at all levels must strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve “two maintenances”, be honest and innovative, work hard, dare to take responsibility, do good deeds, observe the facts, and earnestly achieve Keep the overall situation in mind when planning, be professional and precise in implementation, and be meticulous and steady in operation. Do a good job in economic work with a proactive mental state and a sense of responsibility that is “always rest assured”, and transform the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee into the actual results of Jiangsu’s high-quality development. It is necessary to carefully prepare for the provincial party committee’s economic work conference, fully implement the spirit of the central economic work conference, and make arrangements for next year’s economic development.

Wu Zhenglong emphasized that the two festivals are approaching, and the national and provincial two sessions will be held soon, so it is very important to do a good job in the current work. We must do a good job in economic work as before, strive to achieve the best results, and lay a good foundation for next year’s economic work. We must put people first, put life first, protect health and prevent severe diseases, do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in detail, implement various optimization measures, accelerate vaccination of key groups such as the elderly, and comprehensively improve medical treatment capabilities. This work must be more detailed, solid and warm, effectively meet the needs of the masses for medical treatment and life, protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent, minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development, and steadily realize the “peak shift”, Go through the epidemic period smoothly to ensure a smooth transition and a stable social order. It is necessary to pay close attention to safety production and disaster prevention and mitigation work, and resolutely prevent and contain major accidents. It is necessary to effectively protect the basic livelihood of the people, make overall plans to ensure the stable supply of important livelihood commodities and ensure the supply of coal, electricity, oil and gas transportation, ensure the basic life of special groups with heart and soul, ensure the smooth operation of enterprises, ensure that the wages of migrant workers are paid in place, and ensure that the people are warm Have a safe winter and a warm and secure holiday. It is necessary to strengthen the comprehensive management of social security, strengthen on-duty duty and emergency response, do a good job in the work of complaints and visits by the masses, and maintain social harmony and stability.

Leading cadres of party members at the provincial level and comrades in charge of relevant parties attended the meeting. (Huang Wei Fuqi)

