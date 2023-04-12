Appointment at 12.00 on 13 April 2023 for the webinar promoting awareness of the site www.open.gov.itcome gateway to open government issues in Italy.

The site, promoted by the Department of Public Administration in collaboration with Formez PA, was created with the aim of making known and supporting the activities for the dissemination of open government in the Italian public administration carried out in collaboration with organized civil society. Over the last year, the site has been subject to technical and editorial updates to offer integrated functions and more concrete tools to members of the Community di OGP IT and to all those who are interested in learning more about the topic the implementation of open government policies in Italy.

Goals

The webinar aims to:

activate a reflection on how to facilitate the use of collaborative spaces for comparison, dialogue and co-creation in all phases of development of National Action Plans;

concretely show the sections of the site and the semantic search engine, the links with the platform ParticipatePA and the online training platform;

identify further room for improvement in the quality of interaction and site functionality, following thecustomer satisfaction survey carried out in March 2023.

Compliance with international and national standards

Participation in Open Government Partnership also includes, among the commitments, the presence of a visible and accessible national site, in which all the information regarding the activities carried out are published on a constant basis and archived according to common criteria. In this way the community and stakeholders can participate in all phases of the work process of defining and implementing the National Action Plans and possibly start new collaborations. The site is therefore an important gateway to national open government work, and has been developed in compliance with the Design guidelines for public administration sites and digital services of the Agency for Digital Italy.

Program and registration (by 13 April at 8.30)

The event is part of the project activities “Opengov: methods and tools for open administration” funded under the PON Governance and Institutional Capacity 2014-2021, Axis I – Specific Objective 1.1 “Increase transparency and interoperability and access to public data” – Action 1.1.1