On the afternoon of January 5th, the group study of the theoretical study center group of the party group of the municipal government was held. The meeting conveyed and learned the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Political Bureau’s democratic life meeting, focused on the theme of the 2022 municipal government party group’s democratic life meeting and the provincial party committee’s inspection and rectification special democratic life meeting, and carried out special discussions and exchanges. Yu Haitian, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, mayor, and party secretary of the municipal government, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

At the meeting, Wang Hongzhi, Sun Bin, Wang Maozhen, Ren Qinghu, Ma Baoling, Han Wei, and Wang Pinmu respectively made exchange speeches around the theme of the democratic life meeting.

The meeting pointed out that at the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, General Secretary Xi Jinping stood at the height of the overall development of the party and the country, closely related to the theme of the democratic life meeting, and put forward a series of new requirements and new expositions, which are important for strengthening party spirit. It is important to follow the guidelines and faithfully perform duties and responsibilities. It is necessary to study and understand in depth and implement them well.

The meeting emphasized that we must firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, constantly enhance political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, and consciously act with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core. The Party Central Committee maintains a high degree of consistency, so as to resolutely respond to the Party Central Committee’s proposals, resolutely follow the Party Central Committee’s decisions, and resolutely refrain from doing what the Party Central Committee prohibits.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to focus on the first priority of development, shoulder the mission of the provincial capital, thoroughly implement the major strategy of “three new and one high”, ensure the implementation of the “big country”, promote the construction of a strong provincial capital to continuously achieve new results, and respond to the overall situation of the country contribute. We must keep in mind the nature and purpose of the party, adhere to the concept of people first, so that the results of reform and development can benefit all the people more and more equitably. It is necessary to continuously enhance the spirit of struggle, effectively improve the ability to fight, actively respond to risks and challenges, effectively solve the bottleneck of problems, and strive to hand in an excellent answer sheet for the construction of a strong provincial capital in the new era and new journey. It is necessary to tighten and consolidate the main responsibility, always maintain the spirit of self-revolution, deepen the comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and provide a strong style guarantee for the construction of a strong provincial capital.

The meeting emphasized that the 2022 municipal government party group democratic life meeting and the provincial party committee inspection and rectification special democratic life meeting will be held in the near future. root causes, carry out criticism and self-criticism in the spirit of rectification, and ensure high quality and new atmosphere.

Members of the party group of the municipal government attended the meeting, and the non-party deputy mayor attended the meeting.