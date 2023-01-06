Razer Project Carol is currently mainly used in conjunction with Windows PC games, and is connected to the PC through 2.4GHz wireless mode. A single charge can correspond to about 8 hours of use.

Razer, which used to announce concept products during the CES show, is not surprised to announce a concept gaming chair accessory called Project Carol at CES 2023.

On the whole, Project Carol can be used with Razer’s existing gaming chairs Iskur and Enki series, and it adds more immersive surround sound effects, and creates a sense of being integrated into the game through vibration technology.

In terms of sound presentation, Razer emphasizes that it will be able to present a real sound field with a pure and realistic 7.1 channel. At the same time, it is equipped with HyperSense technology so that the gaming chair can generate different vibrations with the sound, allowing users to use this gaming chair. When playing, actually feel the shocking feeling conveyed by the sound in the game.

Since it is still a conceptual product, it is not yet possible to confirm the specific launch time and specific price of Project Carol.