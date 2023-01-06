Home Technology CES 2023: Razer Gaming Chair Concept Accessory Project Carol Announces 7.1-channel Presents a Real Sound Field and Can Improve Gaming Immersion with Sound Vibration #Windows PC (187692)
Technology

CES 2023: Razer Gaming Chair Concept Accessory Project Carol Announces 7.1-channel Presents a Real Sound Field and Can Improve Gaming Immersion with Sound Vibration #Windows PC (187692)

by admin
CES 2023: Razer Gaming Chair Concept Accessory Project Carol Announces 7.1-channel Presents a Real Sound Field and Can Improve Gaming Immersion with Sound Vibration #Windows PC (187692)

Razer Project Carol is currently mainly used in conjunction with Windows PC games, and is connected to the PC through 2.4GHz wireless mode. A single charge can correspond to about 8 hours of use.

Razer, which used to announce concept products during the CES show, is not surprised to announce a concept gaming chair accessory called Project Carol at CES 2023.

On the whole, Project Carol can be used with Razer’s existing gaming chairs Iskur and Enki series, and it adds more immersive surround sound effects, and creates a sense of being integrated into the game through vibration technology.

In terms of sound presentation, Razer emphasizes that it will be able to present a real sound field with a pure and realistic 7.1 channel. At the same time, it is equipped with HyperSense technology so that the gaming chair can generate different vibrations with the sound, allowing users to use this gaming chair. When playing, actually feel the shocking feeling conveyed by the sound in the game.

Currently, Project Carol is mainly used in conjunction with Windows PC games, and is connected to the PC through 2.4GHz wireless mode. A single charge can be used for about 8 hours.

Since it is still a conceptual product, it is not yet possible to confirm the specific launch time and specific price of Project Carol.

-

See also  Battlefield Veteran Lars Gustafsson to Leave DICE - Battlefield 2042 - Gamereactor

You may also like

【CES 2023】Help people with disabilities enjoy PS5 games...

Cooler Master Tempest GP27U

Windows Virtual Desktop Helper v1.8 released, a super...

Sony PlayStation VR2, the preview test from CES...

“Layers of Fear 3” will have a new...

The long-period comet with a glimpse of 50,000...

Protecting the beautiful natural scenery “Forest Ranger Simulator”...

The Steam Awards winners have been revealed –...

Apple iOS 16 strengthens restrictions on DRM content,...

Lockbit ransomware gang hits children’s hospital, then apologizes....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy