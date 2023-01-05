Original title: The joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council issued a proposal for the epidemic prevention and control work in rural areas to return to the hometown during the Spring Festival

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 5th. In order to scientifically and efficiently prevent and control the epidemic situation in rural areas, and promote the smooth peak and peak of the epidemic situation in rural areas, the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism for Rural Area Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Special Team released on the 5th to all farmers friends proposal.

The proposal pointed out that as the Spring Festival is approaching, migrant farmers and college students are returning to their hometowns one after another. The flow of people in rural areas has increased, and the risk of the spread of the new crown epidemic has also increased. The epidemic prevention and control in rural areas has reached the most strenuous time. . In order to scientifically and efficiently prevent and control the epidemic situation in rural areas, promote the smooth peak and peak of the epidemic situation in rural areas, and maximize the protection of everyone’s life safety and health, the following proposals are hereby issued:

1. Correctly understand the epidemic situation. Pay attention to your health status at any time, and seek medical advice in time at village clinics and township hospitals when symptoms of infection appear. Keep abreast of the relevant local epidemic prevention and control regulations, maintain a good attitude, do not panic, do not worry, do not believe in rumors, do not spread rumors, and do not use drugs blindly.

2. Pay attention to protection when returning home. On the way back to your hometown, you must take good personal protection. After returning home, you must actively abide by the local epidemic prevention and control requirements, try to gather as little as possible, eat less, wear a mask when visiting the elderly, and keep an appropriate distance. It is advocated to postpone returning home during the period of infection.

3. Maintain hygienic habits. Wear a mask when visiting relatives and friends and going out to participate in activities. Wash your hands frequently and disinfect frequently. Live a regular life, get enough sleep, drink plenty of water, and eat more fruits and vegetables. Ventilate the house frequently, do a good job of cleaning and sanitation regularly, and clean up production and domestic waste in time.

4. Reduce gathering activities. Weddings and weddings should be kept as simple as possible to avoid fuss. Advocate New Year greetings by telephone, WeChat greetings, etc. When going to crowded places such as temple fairs, lantern festivals, markets, chess and card rooms, etc., you must obey the local epidemic prevention and control arrangements, and reduce gathering activities when the epidemic is severe to avoid the rapid spread of the epidemic.

5. Take the initiative to vaccinate. Vaccination against the new coronavirus can effectively reduce the risk of severe illness. Please consciously obey the arrangement of your village and take the initiative to get vaccinated.

6. Care about your neighbors. Actively participate in the prevention and control of rural epidemics, take the initiative to care for, visit and visit neighbors on the premise of personal protection, provide assistance within the ability of the villagers in need, such as buying daily necessities on behalf of others, and sending them to the doctor urgently. Disinfection supplies, etc. are shared with the urgently needed folks.