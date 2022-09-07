IVREA. Immediate resumption of trade union detachment and participation in the Uiltec national congress in Bari, scheduled for 5 and 6 October. So the judge of the thirteenth civil section of the Court of Rome, Eleonora Lombardi, ordered with an order. And so Santho Iorio, 45, organizational secretary of Uiltemp Piemonte, member of the Uiltemp national executive, of the Uil regional council of Piedmont, of the executive of the Uil trade union chamber of Ivrea and of the regional council of Piedmont Uiltec, will be able to return on Monday morning. in its place. His is the first case of a union leader taking his organization to court to discuss revoking his union posting. But he says he really didn’t want to become news.

«I cried with emotion at the judge’s pronouncement. With that ordinance – he says – my dignity was restored to me after two and a half very difficult years. A union defeat does not make me happy because our job is to mediate and negotiate, but I had no alternative but to turn to a judge to assert my reasons. I have always believed and believe a lot in the union and in the values ​​of Uil. I have always carried out my task with passion and I simply want to continue ».

Step back. Father of five children, originally from Cuorgnè, where he carried out political activities and in associations, Iorio has been in trade union activity since 2004. Since 2013 he was on a trade union secondment, since 2017 he was involved full-time in atypical work, training in safety and law of the I work with Uiltemp managing branches in various locations, including Ivrea. It happens that in Uiltemp there are stormy moments. At the end of a period of commissioner, during the final budget vote, Iorio asks for several clarifications. And he says that, since then, no statutory body is summoned and he is marginalized, finding himself excluded from the activities on Uiltemp’s political union actions without being able to use the computer in the regional secretariat. It’s not all. At the end of last December, Iorio was verbally communicated by the secretary of Uiltec Piemonte the revocation of the union posting.

A month later, Iorio’s employer (the National Electricity Service) informs him that, as of February 1st, he must return to the company. For clarity, since Iorio is an employee of the National Electricity Service, he falls into the category of Uiltec (textiles, energy and chemistry) with regard to trade union detachment, but by virtue of an internal agreement he worked for Uiltemp. None of his executive positions are revoked. In fact, he finds himself outside in a period of congresses, without being able to exercise trade union action. «I was forced to turn to a lawyer – he says – despite our job being to negotiate». The lawyer is Emmanuele Serlenga. He issues a warning, which is followed by the filing of a former article 700.

Before the judge, in Rome, Uiltec does not appear and is declared in default. The ordinance that reports Iorio to work for the union and arranges for his participation in the Uiltec national congress is 5 September. In light of the principle that emerges from the judge’s provision, Iorio asks to be admitted to the national congress of Uiltemp, on 14 and 15 September. And he is ready to file appeals to request the cancellation of the congresses of the categories where he is a manager, Uiltemp Piemonte, the Chamber of Commerce of Ivrea and Uil Piemonte.