A course of 77 kilometers at an average of 25 km / h More than one hundred registered already. Meeting at 8, departure is at 9

VIGEVANO

Piazza Ducale will be the start and finish of the first edition of the Medio Fondo Città di Vigevano cycling program scheduled for Sunday. This was announced by the creator Ambrogio Cottino in the press conference to present the event in the Council room of the Municipality of Vigevano.

THE RACE

«It is a cycling tour of km. 77 which will reach Pavia to return to the ducal city – explained Cottino -, the participants will have to travel at a controlled average of 25 km. Cyclists must have a club membership card. The agonists will pedal all together in the same group with the only difference that we have decided that on the Parasacco climb, which we have defined in a folkloric way as the “Col du Parasac”, they will be able to shoot to see who will arrive first, with the chip that will detect the time. of each. At the time of registration, those with a Federciclismo card or in any case to be able to practice competitive activities will receive a chip that will detect the time in Parasacco. All the others will have a band that will testify that they are registered regularly, also because we expect that some “crafty” will be added without registering in order to take advantage of the fact that we will have a trailblazer in front of us and motorcycles in tow to ensure the safety of the participants, as well as an ambulance ». Registration costs 10 euros with a gadget. “Excluding the expenses, the rest of the proceeds will be donated to charity.” You can register at the Cassolnovo Bikebrothers shop or online at the email address [email protected] or, finally, also on Sunday morning before departure at 9 am, while the meeting will be from 8 am. The cyclists from Vigevano will reach Ozzero , Besate, Motta Visconti, Bereguardo, Torre d’Isola, then they will enter Pavia from via Tibaldi, via Riviera and at the Minerva they will turn right to cross the Ponte della Libertà and continue towards Canarazzo, Zerbolò, Borgo San Siro, Gambolò and then return in Vigevano. «We already have over one hundred members – concludes Cottino -, the collaboration with the Ciclisti Vigevanesi group and Avis Vigevano and with the patronage of the Municipality is important. We will always ride on state roads ». For his part, the councilor for sport of Vigevano Nunziata Alessandrino adds: “Cycling is one of the most practiced sports and if we add the collaboration with Avis and the Ciclisti Vigevanesi group, this is our patronage.”

The president of Avis Vigevano Simone Carnevale Maffè: «We will give away gold, silver and bronze medals for each of the first three classified of the twelve categories foreseen by the race. The hope is that this will give rise to the desire to donate blood in an increasing number of cyclists ». –