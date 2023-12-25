CHRISTMAS VERTICAL | Sportdimontagna.com

Michele Pozzi and Silvia Feroleto win the second edition. Storms and wind at high altitude forced the organizers to partially reduce the original route which included a height difference of 770 m over 4.3 km of development.

Michele Pozzi won over everyone with a time of 22’56”. Also on the podium with him were Federico Bonseri (24’25”) and Nicola Bertocchi (24’37”). Nicholas Bormolini 4th and Alessandro Crippa 5th also did well. In the women’s category, all behind Silvia Feroleto (30’56”) who went on to win over Debora Cantoni (34’51”) and Barbara Canclini (34’59”). Carolina Pozzi and Rachel Skye Sturm complete the top five of the day.

CLICK HERE for rankings!!

