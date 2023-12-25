Home » “Water for All” Program arrived in the rural area of ​​Yopal – news
Parex Resources (Colombia) AG Sucursal delivered the adaptation works carried out in the drinking water treatment systems of the educational headquarters of the villages of El Palmar, Mata de Limón, Pablo Bajito and Villa del Carmen, located in the Mata de Limón district, in the municipality of Yopal, Casanare.

The investment, which exceeds COP $173 million, included the construction of treatment systems through the installation of ultrafiltration equipment, cold water dispensers and storage tanks, guaranteeing optimal conditions of the water resource for 168 students. In addition, corrective maintenance work was carried out in the school sanitary units.

From 2018 to date, the voluntary program “Water for All” has managed to expand the coverage and improve the quality of this vital resource for more than 37 thousand people in the departments of Arauca, Casanare, Cesar, Magdalena, Meta, Norte de Santander , Huila and Tolima. This initiative reflects the Company’s commitment to the development of sustainable environments, through the execution of projects that contribute to the well-being and quality of life of communities.

