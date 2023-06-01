The ‘killer mountain’ that climbers come to climb

Climbing Nanga Parbat, the world‘s ninth highest peak and Pakistan’s second highest peak, has always been a difficult task for mountaineers, but despite this, mountaineers from all over the world gladly accept the challenge. Two climbers from Germany and France are also present at Nanga Parbat base camp to summit this ‘killer mountain’.

The two climbers arrived in Pakistan on May 20, after which they traveled north to Lataboh, the Nanga Parbat base camp in the Rupal Valley, where they set up camp at the foot of Nanga Parbat and ascended Camp One to summit. Started the practice so that the rich settle in the environment.

David Gottler, a mountaineer from Germany, has come to summit Nanga Parbat for the third time. Earlier, he tried to reach the peak twice in winter. First time in 2014 and second time in 2022, but could not succeed due to bad weather.

Talking to Independent Urdu, David said that ‘he has climbed six mountains above eight thousand meters and climbing Nanga Parbat is his dream for which he has come to Pakistan once again.’

Benjamin, a mountaineer from France, set the record for the fastest ascent of Broad Peak last year, in which he reached the summit of Broad Peak from the base camp in seven hours and 28 minutes.

Speaking to Independent Urdu, Benjamin said, “The weather will be clear for a week, so hopefully we will be able to climb Nanga Parbat.”

There are three sides to Nanga Parbat and the western side by Diamir is the most used for climbing the mountain.

The other eastern side is from Raikot while the third southern side is located in the Rupal Valley in Astur.

The first camp in the Rupal valley is Hurling Kofer while the second camp is Lataboh. Nanga Parbat is visible from both the camps but it is shrouded in clouds.

Nanga Parbat is called the killer mountain because avalanches fall here every hour, due to which climbers often lose their lives due to avalanches.

The height of Nanga Parbat is 8126 meters. For mountaineers, visiting Nanga Parbat is no less than an honor.

Nanga Parbat was first climbed by Hermann Bohl of Australia in 1953, while the first climber in 1939 lost his life.