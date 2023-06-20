The King congratulates Al-Qari and Al-Husseinat.. Promoting the cinematic industry and visual culture

King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory telegram to both Moroccan film critic Driss El-Qari and his wife, critic Afifa Al-Hussainat, after they gave him copies of their two books: “The Cinema of the Kingdom and the Kingdom of Cinema, Structures and Roles,” and “From Cinema to Opera,” respectively.

The king thanked the critic and the critic for the contents of their letter, which included sincere expressions of loyalty and devotion to our majesty, while praising their joint efforts in the service of academic research in the field of film criticism, in a way that contributes to the advancement of the cinematic industry and visual culture, in Morocco in particular.

Afifa Al-Husaynat, author of the book “From Cinema to Opera,” said in a statement to Hespress that “this congratulation is an honor and an assignment at the same time,” considering that it is “an honor because it is a congratulation from the highest authority in the country, with all the sense of pride and pride that this gives, and recognition Likewise, it is an assignment because it pushes you as a critic and researcher to continue to raise the stakes high.

Al-Husseinat added, “The King’s congratulations issued directly to you in your name do justice to all the efforts you make, and acknowledge the academic value of what you produced.” She stated that “many critics exist, including those who actually produce serious works, but the symbolic balance that the royal recognition constitutes prompts you as a researcher to You think of always being at the level of aspirations, and of producing materials that respect your name and respect the reader.”

The same critic stated that “it is not possible to spare an effort knowing that you have a royal mandate to be always at the service of culture in our country, and to be a model for serious writings on which we all bet,” noting that “the official cultural orientation of Morocco and the new development model require that writing be about art.” And the interest in culture expresses the intersections of the interests of writers, and that their giving continues persistently and tirelessly.

The spokeswoman concluded by stressing that “we have to stop normalizing with banality, by showing responsibility for resisting the shallow contents that want to find a home in our cultural scene, and there is an impression that the Moroccan cultural scene is heading towards consecrating sobriety, originality and novelty.”

For his part, Idris Al-Qari, author of the book “The Kingdom’s Cinema and the Kingdom of Cinema, Structures and Roles,” said, “Congratulating the King is a dedication to an academic effort that has lasted for many years, and he will not stop at this point, because this congratulation is more than strong encouragement and motivation, and we consider him to be at the top of his class.” what we can obtain as researchers,” noting that “it is, in depth, a great responsibility that we should never escape throughout our lives, and we are committed that all diligence be in the service of the supreme values ​​and the major constitutional principles of our country.”

Morocco, according to what Al-Qari explained to Hespress, “is moving towards modernist steps in many fields, including knowledge, and this can only give us a higher position in the region, and make us a country of reference in several sectors,” highlighting that “the royal congratulations are a democratic and open step.” To all members of the Moroccan people, and to everyone who makes a creative effort in all fields, and for this reason we record that it has become open to all disciplines without exception or underestimation of any field.

The same writer said that “the congratulations with which the King honored us, directly, kindly, gracefully, elegantly and honestly, reflects the interest of the highest level in Morocco in the artistic and cultural field.” And a protector of the creative and intellectual artistic field in its finest form.

