The La Gramínea substation will be repaired

Much has been said in recent days about the situation of the La Gramínea Police Substation, which is in charge of monitoring 19 villages. Initially, when the concept of the Diger ordered the evacuation of the uniformed officers due to the structural risk of the building, there was talk that it had to be demolished in its entirety.

But in reality what is needed is the total change of the roof, reinforcement in columns and tie beams, because in 1975, when it was built, the construction regulations were not strict, people built according to their knowledge and this house was not It was intended for this service, but was for a home and belonged to the farm that is owned by his wife and the children of the first marriage, the same ones who entered into a legal process for possession, according to Don Obdulio Ramírez, president of the Junta de The Graminea.

Property Clarification

In a banner that is anchored to the wall in front of the Substation, it is made public that due to the silence of those sued by the Nation, the process ended. In this regard, Ramírez clarifies that “It is not true that my wife’s children imposed themselves, what delayed the process was the silence of the Police lawyer, all the children signed, we had no idea that we had to attach the certificate of death of their father, but that was delivered on Monday of this week and for that reason the entire process was stopped for two years, but that property was already in the name of the Police.

The mayor’s office has already collected a certain amount of material that is made up of beads, easels and 40 tiles. The idea for the future is that the building will have two floors and that the bedrooms will be located at the top, but for the moment only the corresponding repairs will be made.

This is how the government explained it

Karen Zape, Pereira’s Government Secretary said: “At the Substation, what we have is a transitional situation, which is experienced with some substations in the city that are undergoing repair processes. In this particular one, the Diger expressed a concept on repair issues that it has been working on together with the Metropolitan Police, the Infrastructure Secretariat, for which the municipality has already placed the elements and materials on the site. The Meper service has not been removed, nor has it been removed from the quadrant and the same number of support officers that have always been there reinforce the sidewalks.

So how are they doing?

The community divided up the lodging of the seven police officers who must provide the service and the motorized ones do the corresponding eight-hour shifts at no time have they withdrawn from the sector, only that for the delivery of the shift they do it on Via Condina at the entrance of the Graminea “What happens is that people want a police officer on each farm and that is not possible, see what they earn in the condominiums, as I told you at the meeting, they complain that they are robbed and that the thieves break in, but how can they not If that with that sign and all that covered up, we wouldn’t even have 50 police officers,” Ramírez explained, in response to some complaints that have been filed.

This territory includes from the As de Amor motel, to the Trocaderos bridge and from the road to Armenia, up to Casa Campo.

The compromised paths

Joys high and low, Guayabal, The Gramina, Condina Paradise, The Apple, Laguneta, Cantamonos, Guacari, Montelargo, The Guayabo, The Jordan, Grandstands-Corsica, Altamira, Eriberto Herrera, Gardens, Yarumito low and high.

Given

The meeting with the community was attended by Colonel Díaz, a major, a mayor, the corregidora and the Secretary of Government.