EAC defense ministers meeting postponed indefinitely

At the last minute, the meeting of Defense Ministers of the member countries of the Community of East African States (EAC) to assess and clarify the mandate of the regional force is postponed later as it was scheduled for this Wednesday April 19, 2023 in the city of Goma in North Kivu.

According to official sources, the ministers who should take part, considered that their safety is not guaranteed in Goma.

In addition, the Rwandan government has requested the relocation of this regional meeting without sending its emissaries.

For now, the Democratic Republic of Congo has not yet responded to this Rwandan request.

Concordant sources reveal that the Deputy Minister of National Defense and Veterans Affairs, Samy Adubango, as well as other delegations from Kinshasa and dispatched to Goma for the preparatory work, returned to the Congolese capital on Tuesday, pending the fixing of of a new date.

During his last briefing on Tuesday April 18 in Goma, Patrick Muyaya, spokesperson for the Congolese government, reserved any comments on this postponement, considering that it was up to the Ministry of Defense to clarify things.

