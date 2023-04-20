Sarmiento will face Lanús for date 13

For date 13 of the Argentina – Professional League 2023 tournament, Sarmiento and Lanús face each other on Saturday, April 22 from 3:30 p.m. (Argentine time), in Fortaleza.

The visit comes encouraged by the victory obtained on the last date and will seek to continue on that path, while the local will try to add three after the tie achieved in the last game.

Lanús finished with a tie in 4 against Godoy Cruz last day. In the previous 4 rounds, they have won 1 time, drawn 2 times and lost 1 time. He received 7 goals and added 9 in favor.

Sarmiento beat Arsenal 1-0 on the previous date. In recent duels, they have won 1, drawn 1 and lost 2, with 3 goals in the rival goal and 3 in their own net.

During the last days the local team accumulated 2 victories, the visit 1 and between them a total of 1 draw. They met for the last time, in this contest, on August 5, in the Argentina – Professional League 2022 tournament, and Sarmiento won, with a score of 2 to 1.

The host is in seventh place with 19 points (5 PG – 4 PE – 3 PP), while the visit accumulates 15 points and is in seventeenth place in the championship (4 PG – 3 PE – 5 PP).

The meeting will be supervised by Facundo Tello Figueroa, the judge in charge.

N° Equipment Pts. Pj Pg Pe Pp Df 1 River Plate 30 12 10 0 2 17 2 Saint Lawrence 24 12 7 3 2 9 3 Central Rosary 22 12 6 4 2 2 7 lanus 19 12 5 4 3 6 17 Sarmiento 15 12 4 3 5 1

Lanús and Sarmiento hours, depending on the country

Argentina: 3:30 p.m.

Colombia and Peru: 1:30 p.m.

El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 12:30 p.m.

Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 2:30 p.m.