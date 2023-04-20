Home » SDM NEWS BET 11_03_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com
Sports

SDM NEWS BET 11_03_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

by admin
SDM NEWS BET 11_03_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

SdM News, the first web news dedicated to outdoor mountain sports, opens the third episode of the month of April with the Monterosa Skialp, ski mountaineering at night in the presence of 4000 Aosta Valley. For you the interviews with the winners and the most beautiful images of the 7th edition.

Last weekend, with the Dolomiti Beer Trail, the Golden Trail National Series by Salomon circuit also got underway.

On Sunday instead, top runner in search of a blue tank top on the new 30km Morbegnese route of the Colmen Trail. Finally, everything you need to know about the Mezzalama Trophy. In view of the final of La Grande Course we interviewed François Cazzanelli for you….. Enjoy your vision

See also  Renè De Silvestro standard bearer in Beijing

You may also like

Down v Donegal: Marty Clarke hails Conor Laverty’s...

At her age, the Czech Republic is top...

Fagioli misses the goal, is replaced and cries

The 10th Hunan Traditional Minority Sports Games Opens-...

Pogacar and Vollering win Fleche Wallone

Brutal Sundays – For the opponents they are...

Champions League: Manchester City draws Bayern 4:1 to...

Haaland was derailed, but the “shadow” was not...

Lecce-Sampdoria: getting used to it doesn’t mean giving...

Grizzlies equalize against Lakers in NBA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy