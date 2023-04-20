SDM NEWS BET 11_03_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

SdM News, the first web news dedicated to outdoor mountain sports, opens the third episode of the month of April with the Monterosa Skialp, ski mountaineering at night in the presence of 4000 Aosta Valley. For you the interviews with the winners and the most beautiful images of the 7th edition.

Last weekend, with the Dolomiti Beer Trail, the Golden Trail National Series by Salomon circuit also got underway.

On Sunday instead, top runner in search of a blue tank top on the new 30km Morbegnese route of the Colmen Trail. Finally, everything you need to know about the Mezzalama Trophy. In view of the final of La Grande Course we interviewed François Cazzanelli for you….. Enjoy your vision