The Lakeside Community in Xiamen launched the theme activity of “Children’s Heart Follows the Party, Reading Accompanying Me”

Volunteers share the picture book “Courage” (photo courtesy of Lakeside Community)

Southeast Net reported on April 23 (correspondent Huang Xiaoxia) April 23 is the 28th World Book Day. In order to advocate “love reading, study frequently, read good books, and be good at reading”, cultivate good reading habits of parents and children, and improve children’s hands-on ability, on the 22nd, the New Era Civilization Practice Station in Hubian Community, Jinshan Street, Huli District, Xiamen City launched The theme activity of “childlike innocence follows the party and reads with me”.

During the event, the volunteers first explained the significance of establishing World Book Day to everyone, and guided everyone to love reading, read good books, and develop a good habit of reading. Volunteers shared the picture book “Courage” on the spot. Through the bright and lively pictures and vivid language in the book, they taught children what true courage is and guided them to face all difficulties bravely.

In the interactive session, the volunteers guided the children to boldly share their first experience of overcoming timidity.experience. “I was scared when I took the pirate ship for the first time, and I sat on it with the encouragement of my mother.” “I didn’t dare to go into the water when I learned to swim for the first time. With the help of the coach, I finally dared to walk into the water.” The children told everyone It is also a kind of courage to recognize one’s own experience.

Then, the volunteers took the sample of the “Fluid Bear” keychain and introduced the production method, color matching skills and precautions in detail. After getting the materials, the children and their parents began to conceive, color and make colorful and creative private customized models.

Next, the community will hold a series of national reading activities to stimulate the reading interest of the residents in the jurisdiction, create a strong reading atmosphere, guide parents to accompany their children to read good books, and cultivate love for the party and the country from classic reading.