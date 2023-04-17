Home » The land of lockdowns
News

The land of lockdowns

by admin
The land of lockdowns

After several months in which there have been roadblocks throughout the national territory, it seems that the government of President Gustavo Petro finally understood the seriousness of allowing roadblocks.

A few days ago, the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, said that this type of action will no longer be allowed.

“The blockades, everything that affects mobility, is an irregular event that has consequences in terms of subpoenas and has the possibility of immobilizations being applied,” said the minister.

Although late, it is good news that the national government has reconsidered in the face of a phenomenon with which it has been more than permissive and which, in one way or another, was encouraged by the head of state and many of the members of his political coalition. before coming to the government.

Roadblocks stimulate chaos, confrontations between citizens, affect the economy and limit all the rights related to the free movement of people, who cannot go to their jobs, places of study or medical appointments.

In this sense, allowing them is leaving the communities that live in the areas surrounding the blocked roads unprotected.

In addition, when the authorities do not intervene, the protesters become empowered and fall into even more serious excesses, such as physical attacks and burning of vehicles of those who, in full use of their rights, dare to cross.

Hopefully the government complies with the announcement made by the Minister of Transportation. Because of the winter, and now with the collapse of the bridge between Quindío and Valle del Cauca, there are many sections of the country blocked, enough to allow more road blockages. If the authorities do not act, Colombia will become a paralyzed country.

See also  To build a spiritual home shared by the Chinese nation, scientifically draw a blueprint for the construction of the Long March National Cultural Park-the head of the Office of the National Cultural Park Construction Leading Group answers reporters’ questions on the "Long March National Cultural Park Construction and Protection Plan"_China Economic Net-National Economic Portal

Comments

You may also like

Federal youth discuss challenges in Agadir

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday April 19,...

3rd league: MSV wants to prevent “dramatic situation”...

El Jaish regains the lead with an exciting...

Match between Nacional and América at Atanasio is...

Wastewater treatment plant in Heusenstamm receives a certificate...

THE IFRANE PROVINCIAL COUNCIL IS ORGANIZING A SERIES...

two errors condemned the verdiblanco!

The fast information service for warnings!

Kakao starts cooperation with Hive… Entered SM Artist...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy