Lakers, speaks LeBron James: Us underdogs with the Grizzlies? In the playoffs everyone starts from 0-0…

Game 1 of the first round Playoffs series between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers is scheduled tonight at 9pm Italian.

For Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the two leaders of the yellow and purples, the postseason starts from scratch and seeds and predictions do not count.

“Once you get on the court, it’s all about matchups and stuff like that. We don’t consider ourselves underdogs, of course.” comments Anthony Daviswho under the scoreboards will have to contend with Jaren Jackson Jr, one of the candidates for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

“There are 16 teams in the playoffs and there are opportunities for everyone,” adds James. “Everyone starts from a 0-0 record and we play against a very good opponent and that we respect a lot. We just have to be ready for the challenge.”

The Lakers should be complete tonight, while Memphis will be missing long-term residents Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams.