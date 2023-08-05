The largest Erotic Art festival in Latin America arrives for the second time in Bogotá – Diario La Hora

The adult film actress and feminist Amaranta Hank speaks during the presentation of the largest Erotic Art festival in Latin America. EFE

This event brought together some 4,500 people in 2022. This year it will be held in different spaces in Bogotá and will focus on the technology of eroticism.

BOGOTA. The largest Erotic Art festival in Latin America, the AEFEST, was presented this August 4 at the Jorge Eliécer Gaitán Theater on the occasion of its second edition in Bogotá, which will be held from August 16 to 20 in different parts of the city.

This festival, which started in 2016 in the city of Medellínwas held in previous editions in Bogotá and in the Spanish city of Barcelona.

The great success that the festival had in 2022 in the Colombian capital, where gathered around 4,500 peoplewas the main reason why he returns in 2023.

«The festival is growing more and more, there are many more interested people who want to be there and even we have some workshops that were put up for sale and sold on the first day,” explained the general director of the Bogotá District Institute of the Arts (Idartes), Mauricio Galeano.

During this edition, which can be enjoyed at the Jorge Eliécer Gaitán Theater, El Ensueño Theater and the Bogotá Planetarium, there will be a change of theme compared to last year, leaving behind the “monstrous” and focusing on the “technology of eroticism”.

“We will have very interesting dynamics on how the information technology they have been changing their relationship with the body”, explained Galeano.

The aim of this festival will be open a meeting space where people can express themselves without any type of discrimination “about eroticism and sensuality”.

The international shibari showa Japanese erotic practice based on the immobilization of a person’s body by means of ropes and the workshops for initiation into female domination or a practical oral sex manual will be some of the outstanding activities that can be seen in Bogotá next week.

In addition, the Colombian visual artist who creates photographic projects based on sexuality, Megumi Cardona, or the Argentine activist and trade unionist, Georgina Orellana, will give talks on the rights of sex workers.

Institutional support

One of the most renowned people who will participate in this festival, the Former adult film actress and feminist Amaranta Hank, He valued the support that the institutions have given to an event of this type that until recently was banned.

“Before, sexuality was carried out clandestinely, those of us who work on this cannot even talk about sexual education because we are condemned to filters and censorship”explained Hank, who seeks with this festival “remove sexuality from what we all know and take it to other areas”.

All these activities can be enjoyed from August 16 to 20 in the city of Bogotá, a city where They anticipate more editions in the coming years. because “it is a festival that we want to leave installed in the city,” said Galeano. EFE

