News

The latest situation of the epidemic situation in Yunnan on November 18: 33 new local confirmed cases yesterday, 135 local asymptomatic infections

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-18 07:52

The CCTV news client reported that from 00:00 to 24:00 on November 17, the situation of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Yunnan Province is as follows:

One new case of imported infection from abroad was an asymptomatic infection (imported from Cambodia).

11 new cases of infection in Yunnan from other provincesincluding 5 confirmed cases: Panlong District, Xishan District, Qiaojia County, Daguan County, and Zhenxiong County each reported 1 case (respectively found in people from Jilin, Gansu, Shanxi, Hebei, and Henan who entered Yunnan);6 cases of asymptomatic infection: Xuanwei City and Qilin District each reported 3 cases (respectively found in people from Gansu and Sichuan who entered Yunnan).

156 new cases of infection in the provinceAmong them, 27 confirmed cases: Guandu District reported 15 cases (7 cases were found in non-closed-loop management key personnel, 5 cases were found in centralized isolation points, and 3 cases were found in people who took the initiative to check), Panlong District reported 2 cases (centralized isolation points, non-closed-loop management key personnel 1 case was found in each), Luxi County reported 2 cases (1 case was found each in the centralized isolation point and home isolation medical observers), Chenggong District, Jinning District, Zhaoyang District, and Yiliang County each reported 1 case (all Found in a centralized isolation point), Longchuan County and Yingjiang County each reported 1 case (both were found in close contacts), Xishan District reported 1 case (found in people who took the initiative to check), and Mojiang County reported 1 case (not closed loop found among management key personnel);129 cases of asymptomatic infection: Xuanwei City reported 50 cases (all were found in centralized isolation points), Luxi County reported 24 cases (13 cases were found in centralized isolation points, 8 cases were found in home isolation medical observers, and 3 cases were found in high-risk areas), Yingjiang 14 cases were reported in the county (all were found among close contacts), 9 cases were reported in Guandu District (6 cases were found in non-closed-loop management key personnel, 2 cases were found in centralized isolation points, and 1 case was found in people who took the initiative to check), Fuyuan County reported 9 cases (8 cases found in community screening, 1 case found in centralized isolation point), 8 cases reported in Longchuan County (7 cases found in close contacts, 1 case found in high-risk area), 4 cases reported in Ruili City (centralized isolation point 2 cases were found in each of the two high-risk areas), Ludian County reported 4 cases (all were found in the centralized isolation point), Yiliang County reported 2 cases (both were found in the centralized isolation point), Qilin District reported 2 cases (community screening, non- 1 case was found in each of the key personnel of closed-loop management), 1 case was reported in Funing County (discovered in the personnel who took the initiative to check), 1 case was reported in Wenshan City (discovered in the regional co-investigators), and 1 case was reported in Zhanyi District (not a key personnel in closed-loop management found in).

One case of asymptomatic infection transferred to a confirmed case was reported by Xuanwei City.

