Wang Haining

“Memory Killing” is becoming a useful signboard for online and offline variety shows and concerts. Wang Xinling in “Sister Riding the Wind and Waves” in the first half of the year, and male stars such as Lee Seung-hyun and Lin Zhixuan in “Brother Riding the Wind and Waves” last year, all made people talk about it. Looking back at the online performances in the past few years, many entertainment stars who have faded out of the public eye have returned one after another. Cui Jian, Luo Dayou, Stefanie Sun, Andy Lau and other heavyweight stars made fans swipe their screens while shouting “Ye Qinghui”. Stars and old-fashioned golden songs are like the most distinctive faces in an old movie and the theme song that lingers for three days, becoming the most distinctive labels in people’s aftertaste.

Although once brilliant, the reappearance of the stars in the past music scene is not necessarily a reappearance of legends, and sometimes they will come back with failure. For example, “Brother Overcoming Thorns” has a lineup of Su Youpeng, Ren Xianqi, Pan Weibo, and Zheng Jun, which did not arouse much splash. The “Memory Killing” concert will also have flaws in the field of technology and communication. Stefanie Sun’s online concert was even interrupted for a while; and in the live broadcast room, many long-lost stars came back with goods, and there were many people who didn’t buy it. “Memory killing” is not a panacea.

The spirit of “Memory Killer” is first of all “strength faction”. In the film and television entertainment industry, remakes of classics, or the appearance of seniors, is nothing new. Music veterans Cai Qin and Fei Yuqing almost always had a hard time getting a ticket whenever they were on stage; the 30th anniversary concert of the Rolling Stones was full of crowds everywhere they went. Those powerful factions with a good reputation in the music world are not only the voice-overs of people’s youthful memories, but some are also pioneers in creating a new style of an era. Luo Dayou’s songs, from the original intention of creation, have stepped out of the small circle of popular songs trapped in love and resentment, written the flavor of life, and entrusted the feelings of family and country. This kind of “memory killing” is not just nostalgia, but more of a deep resonance with the emotional world, a suddenly enlightened review of the spiritual world, and a reunion with another group of fellow travelers on the growth path.

“Memory killing” spirits, but not eternal spirits, as time goes by, the marginal effect will diminish. Wang Xinling’s comeback on the stage of “Sister Lang”, although it has attracted a wave of fans who were young boys and now middle-aged, but if she keeps selling “nostalgia”, I am afraid it will not last for a long time. After all, it is spiritual comfort to look at old yellowed photos occasionally to reminisce about youth, but if you look back on the past every day, I am afraid it is hypocrisy and evasion. The middle-aged people are excited to see the “Sweet Girls” in their youth who are still singing and dancing; but time has passed, who can keep watching their middle school girl groups without feeling outdated and naive? And the fact that there is a lot of excitement at the moment does not mean that “Memory Killing” is applicable to everyone. The most influential nostalgic group in the Chinese music scene—Zongguanxian, among its members are “big names” Luo Dayou, Li Zongsheng, Zhou Huajian, and a junior Zhang Zhenyue, who specially created new songs “Departure” and “Road” for the tour, and From the beginning of its establishment, Vertical Line announced that the group will only last for one year. In addition to the consideration of their respective work, it also ensures that the value of “nostalgia” will not be overly squeezed. After the group disbanded, the fans had endless aftertaste. This makes the vertical line still the ceiling of nostalgic music groups. However, some of the combinations that followed suit were still hard to come by.

“Memory kills” the spirit, but also pay attention to “inheritance” and “accumulation”. Let’s look back at the stars 20 years ago. Whether it’s Andy Lau and Luo Dayou, or Wang Xinling and Zhou Huimin’s appearance, there are always traces of their popularity, from competitions, being excavated, to gradually emerging , have a few excellent works, participate in many performances, gain considerable exposure, become popular again, and last for a long time. This kind of trajectory is actually the same as the career development trajectory of ordinary people. The logic is the same . Therefore, they will accompany the life of a generation for a long time and become inspirational and inspiring role models. This is completely different from today’s Internet celebrities who become famous overnight, relying on fans to brush up the charts, make empty persona, and collapse at every turn. Internet celebrities who have disappeared after three months of being popular today may not be able to bring about “memory killing” in the future.

The Yangtze River has always been the driving force for the world to move forward, as the waves behind push forward the waves ahead. Veteran generals go out, one against two, also because the sword is not old and possesses unique skills. Times change, and certain topics that people care about, about love, about life, and about commitment, although they are eternal, the details of the context and focus are still changing. The power of “memory killing” is because of “that moment”, they created a moment worth remembering.

