Restaurant Hoogendam is perfect if you fancy delicious shared dining dishes in a spacious restaurant near Amsterdam Central Station. In the summer a lovely large terrace, and in this autumnal week a nice tropical escape from the rain. We share our favorite dishes!

Restaurant Hoogendam in Amsterdam: delicious shared dining in a sustainable urban jungle!

Hoogendam restaurant is a stone’s throw from Amsterdam Central Station. A nice and accessible place where you can leave the hustle and bustle of the city behind you: we were really surprised at how wonderfully spacious it is, while you are still within walking distance of the central station! As soon as you enter, you step into a green oasis. Green plants everywhere, art on the walls, a really warm atmosphere that is wonderful in this chilly weather. Outside there is a nice large terrace, perfect for balmy summer evenings.

Gyoza with chicken thighRestaurant Hoogendam Amsterdam

Shared dining dishes from all over the world

Hoogendam’s menu includes shared dining dishes. From all over the world, but we couldn’t resist trying the Asian dishes! What do you definitely want to try? We were very happy with the Dumpling mix: truly our own interpretation of Chinese dim sum with Western influences. Be sure to try the Chicken Siu Mai with truffle! The gyoza was also very tasty: we tasted them filled with chicken thigh and Chinese cabbage, but they are also available vegan.

Fluffy bao buns and many vegan options

We are always fans of bao buns, so we definitely wanted to try Hoogendam’s buns! Delicious soft fluffy rolls, with super crispy tonkatsu chicken, red cabbage kimchi and kewpie: very tasty! These are also available vegan, with Jackfruit filling. Finally, you will definitely want to try the Singapore rib fingers. Deliciously spicy and extremely tender. For example, drink a Pale Ale or wheat beer that has been specially brewed for Hoogendam or go for one of the cocktails, and you will have a truly wonderful evening! We had tried so many delicious things that we skipped the desserts this time, but we will definitely go back for the Tarte tartin fresh from the oven.

Marinated salmon dumpling mix

Sustainability at Restaurant Hoogendam in Amsterdam

What we also really appreciate is Hoogendam’s sustainable approach. Local products are used as much as possible: from coffee roasted in Amsterdam to their own Hoogendam beer. A lot of it is homemade and they focus on as little waste as possible. The terrace is also completely plastic-free, which is truly unique in Amsterdam.

We had a wonderful evening at Hoogendam. What a nice accessible place with tasty dishes and a summer atmosphere! Perfect if you are looking for a restaurant near Amsterdam Central Station with plenty of space. We will be back soon!

Restaurant Hoogendam

Westerdoksplein 10, Amsterdam Centrum

